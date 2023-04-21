TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has shared an update on Chelsea's pursuit of free agent manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Who could Chelsea appoint as manager?

Reports have suggested that co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have certainly started their search for a new permanent manager after Graham Potter's departure earlier this month.

Many credible candidates have been linked with taking the job, perhaps most notably Nagelsmann, former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique and ex-Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The west Londoners have appointed Frank Lampard on an interim basis until the end of this Premier League season, and it could not be going any worse for the club legend - who is still yet to record his first win since taking charge.

Chelsea are also out of the Champions League and officially will not bring home a piece of silverware this summer, making their search for a new boss all the more important for next campaign.

Nagelsmann, who was surprisingly sacked by Bayern Munich this season despite them fighting on all fronts at the time, is being billed as a major contender to succeed Potter.

Now, sharing news from 'sources' close to Enrique, Crook claims to talkSPORT that those around the Spaniard believe Nagelsmann has entered pole position for the job as he 'emerges as frontrunner'.

The 35-year-old has apparently already held talks with the Chelsea hierarchy about replacing Potter, but they will still need to negotiate a settlement with Bayern if they do opt to appoint Nagelsmann.

Indeed, despite being relieved of his duties, Nagelsmann is still 'under contract' with the Bavarian giants.

Is Nagelsmann perfect for Chelsea?

The former RB Leipzig boss has been revered for his excellent approach to games tactically with BBC Sport writer Raj Chohan calling him 'outstanding' in that regard.

The same reporter has also called Nagelsmann 'crazy' for some of his unique in-game tactics and formations - potentially making him an exciting option for Chelsea.

Nagelsmann's teams adopt an intense, high-pressing style where his players push on the front foot with Man City boss Pep Guardiola tipping him to be a success as far back as his Hoffenheim days.

Speaking before City's Champions League group stage clashes with the German side in 2018, Guardiola explained:

“I’m really, really impressed [with Nagelsmann]. Taking over Hoffenheim in such a bad situation so young. He will have a lot of success in his career. "He’s already at a good team in a top competition. It’s the first time we meet, but hopefully it won’t be the last."

Chelsea could bank, arguably, the most exciting young manager in Europe if they do make him a formal offer.