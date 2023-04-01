There is a 'confidence' that Chelsea star Kai Havertz wants to join Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports.

Which players could leave Stamford Bridge?

After a summer and winter of heavy, heavy spending - it is now the task of Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to balance the books and offload squad members who are not in Graham Potter's plans.

There are a few names up for the chopping block this summer, perhaps most notably the likes of Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in recent days. Indeed, the former's deal is set to expire in 2024 and there has been no sign of a renewal so far - with Liverpool among the many clubs reliably thought to be taking an interest.

Meanwhile, the latter has been linked with a move to Roma this summer, as claims this week have suggested that Loftus-Cheek is set to be put in the market and could well depart the Premier League side. It is set to be an interesting transfer window in terms of outgoings, with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic also mentioned as candidates to leave.

Does Havertz want to join Bayern Munich?

Now, a report by 90min has shared an update on the future of Havertz - after he was signed from Bayer Leverkusen for £70 million in 2020.

It is believed there is now a 'confidence' that the 23-year-old is 'keen to make the move' to Bayern this summer - coming as the Bundesliga giants have 'long been interested' in a deal for Havertz.

Their fondness stretches all the way back to his Leverkusen days with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, now in charge of Bayern, keeping up the trend whilst also taking an interest in Mount.

Havertz is apparently higher up Bayern's transfer shortlist than the latter man but it appears both players are of real interest.

Should Chelsea sell?

It's no secret Boehly needs to offload with the sheer numbers of players on his books now, but should Havertz by one of them?

The Germany international ranks among Chelsea's best-performing players statistically, according to WhoScored, all whilst sitting in their top five for attempts at goal and key passes made per 90 in the final third.

Havertz is also their top goal scorer in the league with Potter having to cope without a world class centre-forward for the most part.

Called 'exceptional' by Bayer Leverkusen chief Rudi Voller, Potter could have his uses for Havertz yet, but it will be interesting to see if the winger is one of those sold for needed profit.