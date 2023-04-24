Julian Nagelsmann was unhappy with Chelsea's recruitment process before deciding not to become their new manager, according to reliable journalist Mike Keegan.

How close was Nagelsmann to the job?

The Blues have gone through a tumultuous time of things this season, sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League as the campaign gradually reaches its conclusion. Both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter have been sacked since August, with neither impressing in charge, and Frank Lampard is in the Stamford Bridge hot seat until the end of the campaign.

Since Potter's dismissal, the search has been on to find his long-term successor, and for a long time, it looked as though Nagelsmann was the clear front-runner to become the new Chelsea boss. He has since backed of the race, however, deciding against taking the job and looking elsewhere after his surprise sacking at Bayern Munich.

The news came a shock to many, but now the reasoning behind the 35-year-old declining the job has emerged.

Why didn't German take charge of Blues?

Writing for The Daily Mail, Keegan claimed that Nagelsmann wasn't enamoured by the entire process, growing frustrated when Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali turned their attentions towards Mauricio Pochettino and Vincent Kompany:

"Julian Nagelsmann pulled out of the running to become the next Chelsea manager after harbouring serious concerns over the recruitment process, sources have disclosed. "The German is understood to have been under the impression that the job was his and that talks were a formality. However, unease grew following a succession of meetings, and reports that managers such as Mauricio Pochettino and Vincent Kompany were also being considered."

This update has to lead to question marks over the manner in which Chelsea handled this situation - essentially, they have blown the chance to land one of Europe's brightest manager because of their scattergun approach. Boehly and his right-hand man Egbali clearly have a way of going about things, and while they are within the right to do things exactly the way they want to, it feels like it has backfired in regard to Nagelsmann.

This is such a crucial period in Chelsea's recent history, in terms of getting the right man in and making sure the Blues keep in touch with their Premier League rivals, and having missed out on Nagelsmann, it is essential that the next-best option is hired, whether it be Pochettino, Kompany of somebody else.

At the moment, too many poor decisions are being made at the club, both on and off the pitch, and it is no surprise that the team are struggling because of it.