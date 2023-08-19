Chelsea appear to be well and truly setting their sights on a Michael Olise alternative as an update emerges on Lyon star Bradley Barcola.

Who have Chelsea signed?

Mauricio Pochettino's side, despite spending over £250 million already this transfer window, could move to strengthen further following their failed pursuit of Olise - with the Frenchman instead signing a new deal at Crystal Palace.

Midfield duo Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia are the first team stars to most recently come through the door at Stamford Bridge, with the former costing a British-record £115 million to prise away from Brighton.

"Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months, and we are thrilled to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad," said Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

"Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we've been targeting for some time. We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead."

Meanwhile, Pochettino has expressed his delight at the signing of Lavia from Southampton, with Chelsea's head coach revering the Belgian's quality after they announced a deal.

"We all know Romeo and his quality, his profile," said the Argentine.

"I think he’s a perfect player for this project. We are excited and we are so happy to add him in the squad.

"The club worked really hard on these signings. We have to congratulate the owners and the sporting directors Laurence [Stewart] and Paul [Winstanley], because the job was amazing."

Lavia and Caicedo join the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, Angelo and young Brazilian ace Deivid Washington in penning deals at the Bridge.

Lyon star Barcola, following Chelsea's summer spending spree, could be another player to make his way to west London as journalist Fabrice Hawkins shares an update for RMC Sport.

Indeed, it is believed Pochettino's side are "fully" chasing the 20-year-old forward and talks have "intensified" very recently following Chelsea's collapsed deal for Olise.

Lyon have already rejected a bid from PSG for the player, and Man City's interest in Barcola has cooled down as they pursue a move for Rennes winger Jeremy Doku.

This could open the door for Chelsea, but during talks, Lyon have apparently quoted a fee of around £43 million to let Barcola leave.

Who is Bradley Barcola?

Barcola played just 1438 minutes for Lyon over the 2022/2023 campaign, but in that time, he registered an impressive five goals and eight assists.

The Frenchman stands out as an incredibly direct winger, having averaged a brilliant 2.5 dribbles per 90 in Ligue 1 according to WhoScored, with Lyon boss Laurent Blanc heaping praise on the player this year.

"He surprises me on a physical level. He doesn't second-guess himself... he scores goals, even though he is not necessarily an out-and-out striker," said Blanc.

"He can easily eliminate his opponents with his technical finesse and speed.

"When he wasn't a starter, I told him to be attentive and serious because he was certainly going to be able to occupy an important position in the team. He must have thought I was crazy not to play him. But I already had a few ideas."