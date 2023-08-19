Chelsea's transfer plans are taking further shape as broadcast giant ESPN share an update on their pursuit of Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have already spent north of £260 million so far this transfer window, having sealed deals for Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, Angelo and young Brazilian ace Deivid Washington.

The signings of both Lavia and Caicedo come as huge recent moves in particular, with Chelsea beating league rivals Liverpool to the two star midfielders.

Caicedo had been chased up for the majority of this transfer window but Liverpool's presence in the auction eventually forced the west Londoners to cough up a British-record £115 million transfer fee.

Speaking after the signing of Brighton's former star, Chelsea co-directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley explained exactly why he is the perfect fit for Pochettino.

"Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months, and we are thrilled to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad," said Stewart and Winstanley.

"Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we've been targeting for some time. We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead."

There are other targets on the agenda at Chelsea, despite their already-lavish spending, as it is believed they have set their sights on Lyon starlet Bradley Barcola as an alternative to Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise.

Former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has also been linked, coming after Chelsea let go of both Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined Real Madrid on loan, and Edouard Mendy.

Now, according to a report by broadcast giant ESPN, it appears the Blues have another player on their agenda as news emerges on Fresneda of Valladolid.

The 18-year-old is a target for La Liga champions Barcelona, but as they dither over whether to formalise a move, Chelsea have entered the race to sign him.

Fresneda himself is waiting to see how Barca proceed before making a final decision on his future, but Chelsea are waiting in the wings to offer him an alternative option.

Chelsea have been admirers for some time, apparently, but the most interesting line from this piece is that the Boues would not have any issue paying his price tag of around €8-€10 million (£6.8m-£8.5m).

Who is Ivan Fresneda?

The teenage defender stands out as a promising player and has been linked with a move to England for quite some time, as Arsenal have also been keeping tabs.

Fresneda has been praised for his potential by members of the media, who have revered the Spaniard for his "beastly" crossing ability from out wide.

Despite his young age, Fresneda was also a regular in Valladolid's starting eleven, playing 22 times in La Liga alone last term whilst ranking in their top five for crosses made per 90 (WhoScored).

Chelsea's transfer policy of buying young, exciting players is taking more shape with this news on Fresneda and we believe he could be an astute signing.