French side OGC Nice are hoping Chelsea make a move for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as a report from Europe shares some interesting news.

Who will Chelsea sign?

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been busy yet again this transfer window, having most recently beaten Liverpool to the signings of midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

These transfer victories display the pull Chelsea very much still possess in the transfer market, even despite a disastrous 2022/2023 campaign, with the duo joining a plethora of other signings at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, Angelo and young Brazilian ace Deivid Washington have also put pen to paper this window.

The aforementioned will come in to replace Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ethan Ampadu - who have all sealed moves elsewhere.

Chelsea's expenditure totals a seismic £267 million this window, with attention now turning to Pochettino and whether the Argentine can start making a success of owner Todd Boehly's reign.

Despite this series of investments, the Blues could yet make more signings.

Schmeichel, who was a mainstay for Nice last term following his 2022 exit from Leicester City, could apparently come in to bolster their goalkeeping options.

Mendy's move to Saudi Arabia and Arrizabalaga's temporary transfer to Real Madrid could mean that Chelsea need a proven back up to summer signing Sanchez from Brighton.

The Denmark international icon is apparently despite to leave Nice before deadline day, as explained by French news outlet Nice-Matin (via Sport Witness).

It is believed that Nice want Chelsea, or any other interested side for that matter, to make a move for Schmeichel who has now been demoted in their goalkeeping ranks.

The 36-year-old is so eager to leave the club, that he is "less demanding" in regard to his potential destination, meaning that Chelsea wouldn't face any problem in convincing the player to join.

How good is Kasper Schmeichel?

Schmeichel started 36 Ligue 1 games for Nice last term as their mainstay and number one goalkeeper, but these reports out of France indicate his future lies elsewhere.

The veteran 6 foot 2 keeper has vast Premier League experience, particularly at Leicester City, where he won the title, FA Cup and Community Shield during his time there.

Former Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, heaping praise on Schmeichel for his importance at the King Power Stadium, claimed the keeper's mentality is "very strong".

"His devotion and mentality has really seen him excel at the highest level," said Rodgers on Schmeichel in 2021.

"He doesn't get tired every day of doing the right things and I can't speak highly enough of him

"He's super professional and loves training and pushes himself to the limit everyday. He's a great inspiration to the young goalkeepers, and the other players at the club, and he has some old school values, which I really like.

"His spirit is very strong and he wants to win. He's very, very competitive. He wants to win every game in training and he takes that into matches."