Chelsea are set for further talks with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino alongside Julian Nagelsmann, according to journalist Matt Law.

What's the latest Chelsea manager news?

The west Londoners are now officially out of the Champions League, putting an end to their Premier League season and now ruling out the chance of any silverware.

Chelsea and co-owner Todd Boehly's focus is now surely on finding their successor to Graham Potter, with the Englishman sacked over a fortnight ago after a lacklustre campaign.

The search for his replacement is well and truly on with their being links to a variety of elite coaches - varying from Nagelsmann and Pochettino to Jose Mourinho or Luciano Spalletti.

Boehly's first full season overseeing the west London side has been disappointing to say the least, and whoever the American tycoon appoints next will be pivotal in taking Chelsea forward as a football club.

Now, as per a report by reliable reporter Law in The Telegraph, there has been an update on the matter. According to his sources, former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is now an outside contender for the role despite being interviewed and holding talks.

As Chelsea begin the next phase in their manager search, a new round of talks is set to take place with both Nagelsmann and Pochettino. The Argentine has already 'impressed' Boehly and Behdad Eghbali before they even appointed Potter, and Pochettino is still well in contention alongside Nagelsmann.

This comes after initial contact has already been made with the South American with Stamford Bridge sources insisting Nagelsmann is not the firm favourite.

Should Chelsea hire Pochettino?

The ex-Tottenham and Southampton manager has key experience working on a shoe-string Premier League budget - being praised for his work in doing so.

Spurs pundit Jamie O'Hara branded the tactician 'world class' for operating within financial limits but still managing to guide his former club to a Champions League final in 2019.

Having won trophies in Ligue 1 with PSG before leaving last year, Pochettino's credentials for the Chelsea post have only strengthened since his time at Spurs.

Indeed, the ex-Espanyol boss should certainly be considered a viable candidate to replace Potter at Chelsea, not least because of his brand of entertaining, attack-minded football.

The 4-3-3 attacking man could bring back a level of excitement on the pitch and most certainly has an abundance of quality players to work with.