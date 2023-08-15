Chelsea appear to be closing in on another signing after Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo as journalist Rudy Galetti shares an update on Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Who will Chelsea sign?

Mauricio Pochettino's side, after fierce transfer battles with Liverpool over both Caicedo and Lavia, reigned victorious in each of them as the duo make moves to Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo, who Chelsea had been chasing for most of this summer window, joins them in a British-record £115 million deal and the Ecuador international is now set to seriously strengthen Pochettino's midfield.

"Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months, and we are thrilled to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad," said Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

"Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we've been targeting for some time. We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead."

Meanwhile, Lavia has agreed to join Chelsea as well, taking their spending on new midfield stars to around £165 million in the space of just a few days.

Pochettino's men have continued their lavish spending since Todd Boehly's takeover last year, and they could be a real one to watch this campaign.

However, despite seriously investing this summer window, it is believed they are not done there and have been heavily linked with a late move for Palace forward Olise.

The attacking midfielder's contract is rumoured to contain a tantalising £34.5 million release clause, something which may have tempted Chelsea, as reporter Galetti says they're closing in on his signing.

Taking to X, the journalist claims they're "taking the last steps" to seal a deal for Olise, after already reaching an agreement on personal terms.

"Chelsea are taking the last steps for Michael Olise," wrote Galetti.

"Talks in advanced stage with Crystal Palace for the move of the player. Personal terms - as told - verbally agreed."

Since then, Fabrizio Romano has added:

"Chelsea have activated £35m release clause into Michael Olise’s contract — deal advancing to final stages Clause has always been there despite denials and all parties will be in touch to finalise the agreement. Olise already said yes to Chelsea, time to fix details."

How good is Michael Olise?

The Frenchman was a mainstay and star player for Palace last season, making 37 league appearances and standing out as their best-performer by average match rating according to WhoScored.

Registering 11 assists in that time, former Eagles boss Patrick Vieira lauded his "special talent" whilst praising Olise's work ethic.

"When you look at the last round and this one, he played well. He can score goals, create chances and he is a special talent," Vieira said to the press.

"He will improve and get better as a player. His work ethic every day has been terrific since he has been at the football club."

Current Palace boss Roy Hodgson agreed with his predecessor over Olise's true quality, as the manager heaped praise on the "enormous talent" last season.

“I have seen him for 10 days less than I have seen the others," said Hodgson.

"What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent – he has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform.”