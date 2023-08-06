As reliable media sources say they're closing in on a deal for Santos starlet Deivid Washington, Chelsea appear to have also made a move for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Who will Chelsea sign?

Mauricio Pochettino has been backed with major summer signings as we enter the final phase of this window.

Indeed, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez and Angelo have all put pen to paper on moves to Stamford Bridge, taking their total spending to around £179 million.

A move for Brighton star Moises Caicedo is still on the cards, despite Chelsea having two bids rejected for the star midfielder, but they aren't afraid to turn to alternatives like Juventus star Leandro Paredes.

The Blues could also imminently sign Washington from Santos, perhaps as soon as next week, with renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano saying the green light is imminent.

Pochettino, speaking to the media recently, hinted at further signings and Chelsea could well add more quality to their forward department.

"Yes, of course, maybe we can add some different profile or different player who can help us, of course, we are open," said Pochettino.

"I am so happy with both and we have younger players like Mason [Burstow] today and [Armando] Broja in the UK recovering from his procedure.

"We need to analyse now in the next weeks until the transfer window closes. We will take the best decision for the team."

Olise, who is rumoured to have an enticing £34.5 million release clause in his Palace contract, has been attracting interest from major English clubs like treble winners Man City.

The 21-year-old is also on Chelsea's radar, and RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins has shared quite a promising update on their pursuit.

Taking to social media, the reporter claims they've made a verbal offer of around £26m, with Olise himself reaching an agreement in principle to join Chelsea.

"Michael Olise," said Hawkins.

"Verbal offer from Chelsea of ​​around €30 million (£26m). The Blues are waiting to hear more about the progress of his injury before making a written offer.

"MO/Chelsea agreement in principle. Man City also follows him but goes further. The clause of M. Olise < €40M (£34.5m)."

How good is Michael Olise?

The attacker was a mainstay under both Patrick Vieira and Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park last term, playing 37 league games and standing out as one of their best-performing players per 90 (WhoScored).

Olise bagged a very impressive 11 assists in that time, adding a further two goals, with Vieira hailing his former star as a "special" talent.

"When you look at the last round and this one, he played well. He can score goals, create chances and he is a special talent," Vieira said to the press.

"He will improve and get better as a player. His work ethic every day has been terrific since he has been at the football club."

Hodgson, meanwhile, believes he is an "enormous talent".

“I have seen him for 10 days less than I have seen the others," said the current Palace boss.

What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent – he has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform.”