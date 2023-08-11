Reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella has shared a promising update on Chelsea and their pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

There has been a major overhaul at Stamford Bridge this summer as manager Mauricio Pochettino seeks to reshape the team in his own image ahead of the new campaign.

Chelsea take on Liverpool this Sunday in what will be their league opener at the Bridge, with supporters about to witness a completely new-look team from last season.

The west Londoners have shipped out the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy, who secured big-money moves to Saudi Arabia, as well as Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ethan Ampadu.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have sealed moves for Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez and Angelo to come in their stead - highlighting a very busy window for owner Todd Boehly and co.

They're also believed to be closing in on a deal to sign Santos wonderkid Deivid Washington, who is set to complete a medical at Chelsea in the next few days.

Pochettino has also been chasing Brighton star Moises Caicedo for much of the window, but as Liverpool seek to hijack their transfer, they face missing out on the Ecuador international.

It isn't all bad news, though, with Chelsea now after Southampton's Lavia and have even made a £48 million bid to sign the Championship star.

The Blues recently swooped for Lavia in an attempt to hijack Liverpool's deal for him, and while the Saints want £50m for him, reporter Kinsella of The Evening Standard has shared a possible advantage.

Lavia is believed to have a "close personal connection to Chelsea director of recruitment and talent Joe Shields", something which could prove "key" in the race for Southampton's star.

How good is Romeo Lavia?

The 19-year-old stood out as one of Southampton's best-performing players by average match rating last season, according to WhoScored, whilst also boasting an impressive 86.4% passing accuracy.

That was a higher number than any other player in their squad, indicating Lavia's true talent as a tidy and composed defensive midfielder despite his tender age.

Members of the media also branded Lavia one of Southampton's real stars of last season, with journalist Sam Tighe taking to X in real praise of the teenager, who Arsenal are apparently interested in at the time.

"I watched every game Roméo Lavia played last season and he was absolutely incredible," wrote Tighe on X in late June.

"A shining star despite playing in terrible circumstances most of the time. Arsenal reportedly advancing on a deal...one to be very excited about."

Meanwhile, another figure to have hailed Lavia's development on the south coast is Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who in awe of his former academy star.

“I am really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing,” said Guardiola.

“We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not (get) enough minutes like he has in Southampton."