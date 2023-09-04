Former England international and Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has explained what Chelsea supporters can expect from teenage summer signing Romeo Lavia.

Who have Chelsea signed?

It was yet another very busy window for Chelsea supporters, who watched a plethora of more new signings come through the door ahead of what will be a very interesting 2023/2024 season.

Indeed, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer all put pen to paper on moves to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi all secured moves elsewhere.

Mauricio Pochettino has overseen quite the west London overhaul, but it hasn't exactly been a dream start, as Chelsea have won just one Premier League game so far and recently succumbed to a dismal 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

"Very frustrating result and everyone is very disappointed in the changing room right now," said defender Ben Chilwell after the game.

"If you look at the stats we dominated the game, had the possession, but the most important stat is the goals. We lost in that department and lost the game, that is the black and white of it and we need to improve.

"Mistakes are part of football, and it is about how you recover from those mistakes and try and get back into games."

One player who hasn't been able to chip in yet is Lavia, who signed from Southampton in the summer following a very promising debut campaign for Southampton at St. Mary's.

The Belgium international comes with a glowing reputation, having been praised by some big names in the beautiful game, with ex-Saints star Walcott now explaining what Chelsea supporters can expect from him.

Lavia is a "sharp" and "very good" player, with Walcott urging Blues to keep an eye on his performances over the many years to come.

Walcott told Gary Neville on The Overlap: “He is sharp, good on the ball, very good player, one to keep an eye out for many years, I would say.”

What's been said about Romeo Lavia?

The 19-year-old has received glowing endorsements from Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who said everyone at City has an "incredible" opinion about the teenager.

“I am really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing,” declared the City boss.

“We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not (get) enough minutes like he has in Southampton."

Meanwhile, reporter Sam Tighe was delighted by the prospect of Lavia potentially joining Arsenal, when Lavia was linked with them before his Chelsea move.

"I watched every game Roméo Lavia played last season and he was absolutely incredible," wrote Tighe on Twitter in late June.

"A shining star despite playing in terrible circumstances most of the time. Arsenal reportedly advancing on a deal...one to be very excited about."

Over the coming months, it will be interesting to see how Lavia can contribute in this already star-studded Chelsea side.