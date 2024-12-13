Ipswich Town are reportedly in talks with a Premier League club over selling a “popular” Portman Road star.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours

The Tractor Boys and Kieran McKenna have found life in the top flight tough so far, struggling to turn a number of draws into three points.

As a result, Ipswich are in the relegation zone as we creep towards the halfway mark of the campaign, but the New Year will give McKenna and co the opportunity to add to their squad, should they wish.

There have been rumours of Ipswich showing an interest in free agent Ryan Kent, with the former Liverpool and Rangers man without a club after leaving Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka is another mooted target for the Tractor Boys in 2025, however, the Blues have their eye on Portman Road star Liam Delap.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Delap in recent weeks and were thought to be laying early groundwork, and it seems as if their interest has now increased.

Chelsea in talks with Ipswich to sign Delap

According to reliable reporter Simon Phillips, via The Chelsea Chronicle, Chelsea have now opened talks with Ipswich over a potential move for Delap.

Ipswich, who recently valued Delap at up to £42m, were contacted by the Blues to see if a transfer was doable, but a deal in January seems unlikely.

Delap, who is Ipswich’s top Premier League goalscorer this season with six to his name, cost an initial £15m from Man City in the summer and has come in for praise from McKenna, who called him a “popular” member of the squad.

“Liam has had a very good start. He is a young striker who has had three loans in the Championship and he is still finding his way in the game.

“His body has developed a lot over the last 12 months, which I think is important for a forward player playing in the physicality of the Premier League and even in the Championship. He is developing well.

“He hadn’t had a completely clear off-season as he had a (knee) injury in the second half of last season with Hull, so it took him a bit of time over pre-season. I think the demands we place on players here are higher than they usually experience at other clubs, so it took him a little while to adapt to the intensity of training and intensity of our playing style.

“But he has really committed himself well to that process and he is working very well with the staff. He’s a popular member of the group. For 21 years of age, the start he has had in the Premier League is really promising. But it is a handful of games and he knows there is still a long road ahead of him and lots of things to still improve on. He has made some really good first strides though.”