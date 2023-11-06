Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night in what promises to be a blockbuster London derby.

The Blues are unfancied against their in-form opponents having slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League last time out.

While that disappointing loss has kept them embroiled in a mid-table battle, a much-improved performance will be needed against Spurs.

The arrival of Ange Postecoglu has seen them relentlessly dispatch their opponents with ease this term, largely through the unstoppable pair of Heung-min Son and James Maddison.

If Chelsea are to stand any chance of recording three points, Mauricio Pochettino will need to devise a plan to shut that devastating duo down.

Chelsea team news vs Tottenham

Pochettino’s start to life at Stamford Bridge has been littered with inconsistency as several injuries to key players have curtailed their progression up the table.

The Argentine remains without seven players, including Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Whilst the majority of those casualties have impacted their chances of challenging nearer the top - namely the long-term absence of Nkunku - Chelsea have been boosted by some positive news on the injury front in recent weeks.

Mykhailo Mudryk reported back to full training this week after dealing with a muscle injury but is now expected to return for the London derby.

Chelsea have also been bolstered in a defensive capacity having watched centre-back Benoit Badiashile score on his first game back against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.

Likewise, Reece James made his first since August in that 2-0 victory and Pochettino could throw him straight into battle against Tottenham as a tool to deal with the guaranteed onslaught of Spurs attacks.

Why Reece James should start against Tottenham

A fully fit and firing James is one of the best right backs on the planet, as lauded on several occasions by many, including former full-back himself, Glenn Johnson.

Speaking to Genting last year, he said: “I think James is definitely up there as one of the world’s best right-backs.

“In terms of if he’s the world’s best? I can’t think of anyone better at the moment."

When he’s not being plagued by injury problems, James has proven that he has all the ingredients in his locker to be the best in the world in his position, both defensively and going forward.

According to FBref, he ranks in the top 9% against his positional peers across Europe’s top five leagues in the past year for progressive carries, the top 4% for successful take-ons and top 3% for progressive passes.

A forward-thinking wing-back who has displayed his qualities as a ball-carrying phenom and a force of creativity down the right flank has also demonstrated his ability to defend, and that is a crucial element to his game that Chelsea need against Spurs.

The £250k-per-week defender places within the top 19% for aerials won and has often impressed with his ability to defend in one-on-one situations, with some of the world's best attackers struggling to get change out of the Englishman.

The “monster” - as lauded by journalist Antonio Mango - showcased his beastly physical attributes in the Champions League last term and was commended for how he kept on fire AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in his pocket as the Blues won 3-0 and James got his name on the scoresheet.

With former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy describing him as an “absolute animal” for that display, Pochettino needs the 23-year-old to rediscover that level of performance against Spurs to shut the likes of Maddison and Son, who have contributed to 17 goals between them this term.