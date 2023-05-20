Mauricio Pochettino has already set his sights on Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez, and Chelsea have also been told what it will take to sign him.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Pochettino, ahead of this looming summer window, has already identified key Stamford Bridge targets - with goalkeeper Andre Onana also of serious interest to the Argentine.

It's been an underwhelming first full season for Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who has overseen a calamitous drop to the bottom half, just two seasons after the west Londoners were crowned champions of Europe.

A succession of managers have come and gone, too, with Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter being relieved of their duties over 2022/2023 as Frank Lampard takes interim charge till the end of this torrid Premier League season.

One major hope for supporters is what the future could hold under Pochettino, who has joined Chelsea 10 months after leaving Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain.

Chelsea's task is to back their incoming manager as Pochettino looks to shape the team in his own image, with Football Insider sharing an update on his plans.

According to the outlet, Inter striker Martinez is a personal target for the 51-year-old, with Pochettino being a "massive fan" of his.

Chelsea have also been told exactly what it will take for the Nerazzurri to sanction a sale as both the Blues and Man United eye up summer moves.

The Champions League finalists will apparently demand a fee of around £69.5 million to let their forward depart Italy, with Chelsea searching for a proven goalscorer.

Who is Lautaro Martinez?

The Argentine, who was a member of their 2022 World Cup-winning squad, has been in exceptional form this season.

Martinez stands out as Inter's best-performing player overall by average Serie A match rating, scoring over 20 league goals for Simone Inzaghi's side (WhoScored).

Averaging around 3.5 attempts at goal per 90, the highest number of any Inter player, the £184,000-per-week star is a constant threat in the final third.

Called "spectacular" by footballing icon Lionel Messi, Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku also holds no doubt over Martinez's ability as a forward.

“Amazing, the guy is really a beast,” said Lukaku on Instagram Live in 2020 (via GOAL).“He is doing so well, he keeps improving, I love him".

Still just 25-years-old and a proven goalscorer, Martinez could be a great option for Chelsea at £69.5m - especially considering other options like Victor Osimhen will cost far more.