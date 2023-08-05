Chelsea are weighing up a bid for Juventus midfielder Leandro Paredes as an alternative to Brighton's Moises Caicedo, according to reports.

Will Moises Caicedo join Chelsea?

The Ecuador international star, who featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has been chased by Mauricio Pochettino's side for the majority of this summer transfer window.

Chelsea have lodged multiple bids for Caicedo, all rejected by Brighton so far, with their latest £80 million proposal being turned down by the Seagulls.

Roberto De Zerbi's side want £100 million for their prized asset, and that is a figure Chelsea officials have been unwilling to match as things stand.

Caicedo, who is apparently keen on making a move to Stamford Bridge, appears stranded on the south coast with both Chelsea and Brighton failing to meet a middle ground in transfer talks.

As a result, it may be time for Pochettino and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to start considering alternative options as they attempt to shore up their midfield.

Read the latest Chelsea transfer news HERE...

We have entered the final month of this transfer window, and with Chelsea's season starting in just over a week, time is running out to back Pochettino with a star midfield engine.

Reliable Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella has an update on this, as the west Londoners now "weigh up" a "bid" for Juve ace Paredes as a Caicedo alternative.

Pochettino's men have grown frustrated by a lack of progress in talks for the latter, and they could turn attention to the South American as a result.

Chelsea's manager, who worked with Paredes during their time together at Paris Saint-Germain, has a lack of depth in midfield and Paredes could be available for a good price as he enters the final year of his contract.

How good is Leandro Paredes?

The 29-year-old, who was part of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad last year in Qatar, played 25 Serie A matches for the Old Lady last season and stood out as a tidy midfield player.

No other current member of Massimiliano Allegri's squad averaged a higher passing accuracy (91.4%) per 90 than Paredes - who also chipped in with a solitary goal.

The £149,000-per-week defensive midfielder also ranked among Juve's best for key passes completed per 90 in the final third, indicating he could come as a real all-rounder, and someone Pochettino knows well.

Former PSG midfielder Fabrice Pancrate, commenting on the Argentine in 2021, lauded his partnership with Marco Verratti.

"The Paredes-Verratti doublet is confirmed from match to match,” Pancrate said.

"They are complementary. How many times has Paredes been criticized since his arrival? I have always said that I found this player to be super strong.

“He’s smart, technical, aggressive in a good way, and he’s not just a nasty gamer. It is also beautiful to watch. His tempo is perfect.”

Paredes has displayed serious quality in recent campaigns, making him a solid candidate to reinforce Pochettino's midfield ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

Given the player's contract situation, there is reason to believe Chelsea could secure a bargain fee for him, too.