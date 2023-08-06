Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has been told to find a new club this summer with a few interested parties circling for his signature.

Who will leave Chelsea?

There has already been a mass exodus of Mauricio Pochettino's squad to make way for new arrivals, with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy securing big-money moves to Saudi Arabia.

The aforementioned trio were joined by Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ethan Ampadu as the most high-profile departures this window.

A major overhaul has been realised at Chelsea so far, and there could well be more Stamford Bridge twists to come before deadline day on September 1.

The Blues have put pen to paper on deals for Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sanchez and Angelo as incomings with reports suggesting a few more could come in.

Chelsea remain locked in talks with Brighton over a move for Moises Caicedo and are reliably believed to be closing in on a deal for Santos wonderkid Deivid Washington.

Read the latest Chelsea transfer news HERE...

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise is also a player of real interest, and if Chelsea are to acquire more stars of this pedigree, Pochettino may have to consider selling the likes of Chalobah.

According to TEAMtalk, sharing news on a possible exit for the versatile defender, it is now believed he has been told to find a new club.

Chalobah, as per their information, has been informed that he can leave with English trio West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton taking an interest.

The 24-year-old, though, is open to moving abroad less than a year after he signed a contract extension till 2028. Of the European clubs who could opt to sign Chalobah, Monaco, as well as Lyon, Wolfsburg, Borussia Dortmund, Roma and Napoli are eyeing a move.

The west Londoners, despite preferring a permanent deal, would also be open to any potential loan move too.

How good is Trevoh Chalobah?

Former Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard was a big admirer of Chalobah during his second stint in charge at the Bridge, calling him a "delight" in training.

“He’s such a selfless lad. He doesn’t say ‘I want to play in this position," said Lampard.

“Maybe (his best position) will become apparent, but I think he’s played really well in a back three for the club. (He had) a really good period when he first got into the team, he can play well as a centre-back in a back four and at right-back. The bigger picture is the way he’s been applying himself since I’ve come back.

“He’s a delight to train with every day because he comes in with an enthusiasm, low maintenance, and when you talk about the things you want, he tries to do them on the pitch, which is a great thing.

“In my short period here, you look at what are the games and the individual players, I’ve been very happy. I was looking forward to working with Trev because I didn’t get that chance when I was here before.”