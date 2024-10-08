Report now shares worrying new Southampton update on Tyler Dibling

Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye one Southampton’s up-and-coming star Tyler Dibling, according to a new report.

The Saints have endured a very difficult start to life back in the top flight, as they are winless in seven games, picking up just one point. That is form that has put manager Russell Martin under considerable pressure this early into the campaign.

It was reported last week that Southampton’s majority owner, Dragan Solak, is considering the position of Martin. Solak has “major ambition” for the Saints to cement themselves in the Premier League, but according to this report, he has been left “reeling” from their start to the campaign.

Sporting director Rasmus Ankersen is also said to be under pressure, but it is Martin who is the bigger risk, as the Saints lost once again against Arsenal over the weekend, meaning his job is at risk in this international break.

It gets even worse for Southampton, as Martin’s confirmed that striker Ross Stewart has a muscle injury and requires a scan to see the severity of the situation. The Scotland international has struggled with injuries in recent years, playing just nine times for the Saints in a season and a bit at the club.

While the current focus around Southampton is on Martin, there is more bad news for supporters as one of their star talents is being tracked by top English teams, given his recent performances.

According to Football Insider, Southampton’s Dibling has caught the attention of some of England’s top clubs due to his performances this season. The 18-year-old came through the academy at St. Mary’s before leaving to join Chelsea in 2022, but he returned not long later and is now excelling in the first team.

Dibling made his first team debut last season, but this season he has really progressed, making his Premier League debut against Newcastle United back in August. He has played in all seven league games in this campaign, where he has scored once, and that came in the 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town in September.

The young star has the ability to play out wide as well as a centre-forward, and it appears that his performances have now caught the eye of some of England’s biggest teams. The report states that multiple Premier League clubs are plotting a potential move for the 18-year-old should Martin’s side be relegated back to the Championship this season in what is a worrying update.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton stats Apps 14 Goals 1 Assists 2

It goes on to add that the top clubs from England have sent scouts to watch Dibling play on several occasions after producing some impressive displays. Dibling is under contract until 2027, but Southampton may have to tie the player down to new terms if they are going to secure his long-term future. These top clubs are eyeing a move for the player now before his value goes even higher due to his performances.