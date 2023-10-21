The Premier League bears witness every year to the stars of the future making their debuts and also wily veterans at the other end of the spectrum.

Players young and old make their presence felt on English shores whether it be goalkeepers in their 40s such as Brad Friedel, Mark Schwarzer and Jens Lehmann or teenagers like Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri getting a runout at just 15 last season.

With this in mind, Football FanCast has ranked the Premier League clubs from the oldest squads to the youngest, as per Transfermarkt.

Data correct as of 20th October 2023.

20 Fulham - 28.5 years

Marco Silva’s Fulham take the crown for being the oldest squad in the Premier League for the 2023/24 season thus far.

28-year-old Aleksandar Mitrovic left for Al-Hilal, with Shane Duffy and Anthony Knockaert amongst the Cottagers over 30 to also recently depart the club.

Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the age of 32 was the oldest arrival at Craven Cottage, showing that Fulham have always boasted an older squad as opposed to this being a new phenomenon.

Tim Ream and Willian are the oldest two members at 36 and 35 respectively.

19 West Ham United - 28.1 years

Remaining in London, West Ham United are another club who are known for having several experienced heads in their side, particularly in defence.

James Ward-Prowse was their oldest signing of the summer at 28, whereas Declan Rice and Gianluca Scamacca left the club, both of whom are 24.

Lukasz Fabianski is currently one of the oldest players in the league, with the Polish goalkeeper having turned 38 back in April.

18 Newcastle United - 26.7 years

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are next, with their average age of just under 27 one of the league's highest.

Selling 31-year-old Chris Wood and 32-year-old Karl Darlow, combined with the youthful new arrivals hasn’t done much to move the Magpies any further down this particular list.

No one at St. James’ Park is particularly old but it all adds up, with 10 players being 30-plus - four of them goalkeepers.

17 Crystal Palace - 26.7 years

Crystal Palace follow a similar trend with the defensive trio of James Tomkins, Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne having been about a bit.

With Roy Hodgson at the helm, the Eagles are led into battle by the oldest-ever manager in the Premier League and the average age of their squad is fairly high too at 26.7, the same as that of Newcastle. They do, however, have a slightly smaller squad than the Magpies.

16 Luton Town - 26.4 years

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is the only man in charge in the Premier League younger than 40-year-old Hatters chief Rob Edwards.

Luton Town’s average age, meanwhile, is 26.4 - with their summer business being very mixed once again.

Ross Barkley and Thomas Kaminski have arrived, who are 29 and 30 respectively, whilst Tahith Chong and Ryan Giles are both only 23.

Goalkeepers do tend to be on the older side as that is represented by Tim Krul being the oldest in the squad at 35, plus James Shea is close behind at 32.

15 Nottingham Forest - 26.4 years

Ibrahim Sangare (25), Murillo (21), Nicolas Dominguez (25), Matt Turner (29) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (22) have arrived at the City Ground and gone straight into Steve Cooper’s starting XI, with the American goalkeeper being the only player over their average age of 26.4.

There has been so much turnover for Nottingham Forest in the last couple of years that it is a struggle to keep up to date.

One thing we do know is that Wayne Hennessey and Harry Arter are amongst the oldest players in the squad, bringing the average up, even though they rarely feature on the field.

14 Everton - 26.3 years

52-year-old Sean Dyche is near enough double the average age of his squad, with Everton coming next at 26.3 years.

Youssef Chermiti has joined from Sporting CP and is just 19, while the signing of Ashley Young on a free transfer from Aston Villa makes him an outlier at 38.

A similar picture is painted when it comes to the outgoings, as 36-year-old Asmir Begovic joined Queens Park Rangers whilst Tom Cannon (20) and Ellis Simms (22) were amongst the youngsters to depart, signing for Leicester City and Coventry City respectively.

13 Manchester United - 26.3 years

Finishing comfortably mid-table in these rankings are an indifferent Manchester United side.

The signings of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Jonny Evans haven’t done the Red Devils any favours when it comes to the average age of their squad.

It currently sits at 26.3 with the aforementioned trio pulling that way up alongside 37-year-old goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

12 Brighton & Hove Albion - 26.2 years

Brighton and Hove Albion’s average age is marginally lower than that of Manchester United's and that can only have been lowered by their summer signings.

Five of their eight arrivals were 21 or younger, including Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati. Meanwhile, James Milner is at the opposite end of the spectrum, bringing a wealth of experience to the midfield at 37.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Milner is therefore the oldest player at the Amex, although he is closely followed by former Liverpool teammate Adam Lallana at 35.

11 Aston Villa - 26 years

Placing in 11th of this particular table are Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, even though they parted ways with the aforementioned Ashley Young.

Young may have left, but so did Cameron Archer and Jaden Philogene, both 21, with their destinations being Sheffield United and Hull City respectively.

Their average age comes in at 26 on the dot.

10 Sheffield United - 26 years

Also averaging an age of 26 in their squad are Sheffield United, the side who took the impressive Archer off the hands of Villa.

The Blades solely brought in players of a younger profile this summer, with Gustavo Hamer, who arrived from Coventry City, being the oldest signing at 26.

On the other hand, Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens left the club on free transfers for LA Galaxy and Stoke City respectively.

9 Liverpool - 25.9 years

One team’s loss is another’s gain and the transfer of James Milner from Anfield to the Amex helps out Liverpool when it comes to this metric.

Milner’s mantle as the oldest person in the Reds' roster has now been handed over to former West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian, who is 36.

On the flip side, Ben Doak (17) and Stefan Bajcetic (18) are the youngest pair at the disposable of Jurgen Klopp. who has used just 21 players this term at the time of writing - the joint-third-lowest total in the division.

8 Wolves - 25.8 years

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ average age is just slightly lower than that of Liverpool's at 25.8.

Wolves have brought on board a lot of youngsters, whilst Matt Doherty has returned to Molineux aged 31.

Conor Coady, Raul Jimenez, Diego Costa and Joao Moutinho are just some of the Wolves players over 30 who left the club in the window just gone, which has understandably had an effect on their overall average.

7 Manchester City - 25.7 years

Matheus Nunes was the biggest Wolves sale this summer as he joined Manchester City.

Along with the Portuguese midfielder, Pep Guardiola signed a pair of 21-year-olds in the form of Jeremy Doku and Josko Gvardiol.

Rico Lewis is the youngest City player at 18, and with all these players getting plenty of first-team action between them, it is no surprise City rank in the top half, here. Meanwhile, in contrast, at more than double Lewis' age is 38-year-old Scott Carson.

6 Brentford - 25.4 years

Centre-back duo Ben Mee and Mathias Jorgensen are the oldest players in the Brentford squad currently, at 34 and 33 respectively.

Meanwhile, Yegor Yarmolyuk and Michael Olakigbe are both 19 and so play their part in the side’s average age of 25.4.

Not bad for a side that has grown into a steady Premier League outfit since their promotion in 2021 - their famed scouting prowess coming to the fore, here.

5 AFC Bournemouth - 25.2 years

Andoni Iraola is another of the younger managers in the Premier League at 41 - the same age as his fellow countryman Mikel Arteta.

His Bournemouth side are also on the younger side, with their average age of 25.2 being the fifth-lowest in the league.

A lot of young players made the move to the Vitality recently, with teenagers Alex Scott and Milos Kerkez at the forefront of the summer recruitment drive.

4 Tottenham Hotspur - 25.1 years

Tottenham have not only been revitalised under Ange Postecoglou, but they have been so with one of the youngest squads in the league.

At 58, Postecoglou may only be younger than David Moyes and Roy Hodgson among his managerial counterparts, but his squad are particularly young with an average age of 25.1, the fourth-lowest in the division.

Indeed, several of their regulars are in their early 20s, such as summer arrivals Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven.

3 Arsenal - 24.7 years

Tottenham’s north London rivals are next up as they occupy the first podium spot.

Declan Rice (24), Kai Havertz (24) and Jurrien Timber (22) were the three permanent arrivals at Arsenal his summer, bringing down the average age considerably, along with the departures of Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner and Pablo Mari.

Timber is the same age as Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli, whilst reserve goalkeeper Karl Hein is the youngest in the group at 21. With so many of Mikel Arteta's youthful favourites firmly in the first-team picture, it is perhaps no surprise that Arsenal have a younger squad than most.

2 Burnley - 24.4 years

The business conducted by Vincent Kompany’s side has brought in even more youth to the squad - and that is reflected in their average age.

Under the management of Sean Dyche, Burnley developed a stereotype for the age and general profile of the players they would sign and that is now very different in the Kompany era.

Indeed, the Belgian - currently the youngest Premier League manager himself - brought in no fewer than 13 players under the age of 25 this summer.

1 Chelsea - 23.7 years

Chelsea are in of need some sort of morale boost, and while it may not make a huge difference, they have the distinction of having the youngest squad in the Premier League.

Everyone knows that the Blues have a ridiculous amount of players and their average age is 23.7 - the lowest by a distance - despite having one of the larger squads in the division.

Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu are all 19 and so they play a major role in driving down the average.