It has been five years since the introduction of Video Assistant Referees in the Premier League, and while they have certainly helped officials with some tricky situations during that time and generally stopped decisions being made on hunches, it has also led to a lot of, shall we say, discussion.

VAR has always been a topic that splits opinion, but it has become more and more of a talking point in the last couple of years, and this season, it seems there has been a talking point around it every weekend.

So, how are teams being affected by it this year? Are there really some teams getting more decisions against them than others?

Football FanCast plans to answer that by looking at how many potential VAR overturns each club have been subject to and whether they have gone for or against them, with the help of data from ESPN.

The list is ordered by the number of calls regarding possible overturns going in a team's favour. We have also highlighted some of the more scandalous calls for some of the more hard-done-by clubs in more detail, venturing into Europe on occasion, which has not escaped the wrath of VAR nay-sayers.

Additionally, West Ham United have not had any calls overturned by VAR at the time of writing, so they are yet to feature on this list.

Team VAR Net Decisions For Fulham +4 Nottingham Forest +4 Brentford +3 Manchester City +2 Chelsea +1 Luton Town +1 Bournemouth 0 Everton 0 Newcastle United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Arsenal -1 Manchester United -1 Sheffield United -1 Wolverhampton Wanderers -1 Aston Villa -2 Burnley -2 Crystal Palace -2 Liverpool -2 Brighton & Hove Albion -3

19 Fulham (+4)

4 for, 0 against

Fulham have had four VAR calls go their way and none against them this season.

Interestingly, all of the Cottagers' luck has come since November, with the first call against Manchester United when Scott McTominay's 8th-minute strike was overturned for an offside against Harry Maguire.

Just a week later in their game with Aston Villa, they had a penalty against Timothy Castagne overturned as it was deemed that he did not handle the ball.

They were also awarded a 90th-minute penalty against Wolverhampton Wanderers recently - which they scored - after it was deemed that Joao Gomes had fouled Harry Wilson.

And at Anfield in early December, Marco Silva's side saw Kenny Tete's goal stand after originally being ruled offside.

Worst Fulham decision: Fulham have had a fair few VAR calls go for them in recent times, but one that will no doubt still make the fans' blood boil will be the Nathan Ake incident, where the Manchester City player clearly obstructs the goalkeeper's view.

18 Nottingham Forest (+4)

4 for, 0 against

Nottingham Forest are the other team to have benefited most from VAR so far this season, with four separate calls going their way and none going against them.

Two of these came in the game against Burnley on 18th September when the Clarets had what could have been an equaliser from Lyle Foster ruled out for offside in the 76th minute before he was sent off in the 94th for violent conduct.

Against Liverpool, they saw Cody Gakpo's 93rd-minute goal disallowed for offside. Then, a month later, they had a penalty awarded against Brighton & Hove Albion for a foul from Morgan Gibbs-White on Callum Hudson Odoi.

Worst Nottingham Forest decision: One that stands out immediately against Forest, as it directly impacted the game and caused them to lose, was Marcus Rashford's dive at Old Trafford which won his side a penalty. Upon replay, it appears to be a dive with minimal contact, if any, which angered many pundits.

17 Brentford (+3)

3 for, 0 against

Heading back to west London, Thomas Frank's Brentford have had a positive experience with VAR this season, with three calls going their way and none against them so far.

They were awarded a penalty in their first game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur when Son Heung-min fouled Mathias Jensen. A month later, they had a penalty against them cancelled when it was ruled that Bryan Mbeumo did not handle the ball against Newcastle.

Finally, they recently saw Leandro Trossard's 42nd-minute header ruled out against Arsenal for offside.

Worst Brentford decision: One that is a little bit more subjective but will no doubt still anger Brentford fans is the penalty decision which came courtesy of Anthony Gordon's potential dive at St James' Park. The Newcastle attacker beat the goalkeeper to the ball but appeared to make a right meal of it with the ball going out of play anyway, with Gordon's track record of diving not helping the situation.

16 Manchester City (+2)

2 for, 0 against

As if Pep Guardiola's Manchester City juggernaut needed any more help, they have had some of the best fortunes when it comes to VAR, with two decisions going their way this season.

The first came against Burnley on the opening day when Anass Zaroury was sent off in the 94th minute for 'serious foul play' on Kyle Walker, albeit with the result in the bag at the time.

The second incident came in the Manchester derby when they were awarded a penalty after the VAR decided that Rasmus Hojlund had fouled Rodri in the 22nd minute.

Worst Manchester City decision: Well, with Manchester City getting the vast majority of VAR calls going their way, we had to pick out an incident that will be fresh in the minds of fans. The decision that led to Erling Haaland going off on an explosive rant, where Simon Hooper failed to play advantage in the clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, with Jack Grealish seemingly through on goal.

15 Chelsea (+1)

5 for, 4 against

Chelsea's recent VAR record is also a positive one, if not slightly more chaotic.

The Blues have had an equal number of calls go for and against them so far this season, with two coming in their opening game against Liverpool - one disallowing Mohamed Salah's 29th-minute goal for offside and another that disallowed Ben Chilwell's 39th-minute strike for the same reason.

They also saw Malo Gusto sent off against Aston Villa for serious foul play but then received a penalty against Arsenal for a William Saliba handball in the 11th minute.

Against Spurs, they saw a Raheem Sterling goal disallowed but then saw Cristian Romero sent off a few minutes later.

Chelsea were then served an early double Christmas present from VAR, which awarded and overturned two penalty calls in their favour as they saw off Brighton in early December.

And although Robert Sanchez would end up saving Bruno Fernandes' penalty at Old Trafford, it was a VAR decision that led to it after Enzo Fernandez was deemed to have fouled Antony.

Worst Chelsea decision: One scandal that potentially cost Chelsea three points this season was the incident between Marc Cucurella and Erling Haaland, in which the latter was awarded a penalty for an apparent foul, despite both players fouling each other.

This was something that enraged Jamie Carragher especially, with the Norwegian arguably fouling Cucurella just as much.

14 Luton Town (+1)

1 for, 0 against

There aren't too many teams with positive records when it comes to VAR decisions, but new boys Luton remain one of them (for now).

The Hatters have had one call go their way so far this season, and it was against Crystal Palace just recently when Odsonne Edouard's 66th-minute goal was ruled out for handball.

At least they didn't rule out Michael Olise's spectacular effort from the same game.

13 Bournemouth (0)

1 for, 1 against

Bournemouth hadn't been involved in a critical VAR call until December, but have yet now had decisions in successive weeks. Their first came in their draw against Aston Villa when Diego Carlos' goal was ruled out for an offside, while they were more recently denied a fourth goal at Old Trafford, with Dango Ouattara penalised for handball.

All in all, it's been a quiet season on the south coast...

12 Everton (0)

2 for, 2 against

Everton are never far from the headlines these days, and their experiences with VAR this season have been suitably scattergun, with two calls going for them and two against them.

The first came against Arsenal when Gabriel Martinelli's 19th-minute strike was ruled out for an offside against Eddie Nketiah, but a month later, VAR awarded Liverpool a penalty in the Merseyside derby for a handball by Michael Keane in the 72nd minute.

Lewis Dunk saw his goal against the Toffees ruled out for offside, while they most recently saw Manchester United awarded a penalty following a foul from Ashley Young in the second half.

Worst Everton decision: One decision that will have no doubt angered Everton fans was the incident involving Ibrahima Konate in the Merseyside derby, where the Frenchman was already on a yellow card and cynically took out an Everton player, but received nothing for the challenge, despite the referee sending off Ashley Young for an arguably softer second yellow foul in the first half.

11 Newcastle United (0)

1 for, 1 against

Another team to have broken even on VAR calls is Newcastle United, who have seen one call go for them and one against them.

They had a penalty decision overturned against Brentford when VAR ruled that Bryan Mbeumo did not handle the ball, but a month later, VAR intervened when Jacob Murphy's fourth-minute strike was incorrectly called offside against Crystal Palace.

Worst Newcastle decision: We're going to be cheeky and transition into the Champions League here, with an incident that will no doubt still leave a sour taste in the mouths of Newcastle fans as it arguably proved to be the downfall of their Champions League campaign.

Tino Livramento was deemed to have handled the ball late on in Paris, though a penalty wasn't originally given by the referee. Upon the replay, it clearly shows the ball rebound off the body of the Newcastle player and onto his arm from such close range, which by law should be deemed accidental.

10 Tottenham Hotspur (0)

3 for, 3 against

One-time league leaders Tottenham Hotspur have been affected by six major VAR decisions so far this season, though three of them have gone their way.

They received their first beneficial call against Liverpool when Curtis Jones was sent off, although there might have been some other events that day that stole the headlines.

The most eventful game was against Chelsea, as Raheem Sterling's disallowed goal went their way in the 21st minute before Christian Romero was sent off just six minutes later with the help of the technology.

Also going against them this term was the penalty that Brentford were awarded in their opening game of the season for Son Heung-min's foul on Mathias Jensen, while the second ruling was even worse as Arsenal were awarded a 50th-minute penalty in the North London derby due to a Cristian Romero handball.

However, the Lilywhites' most recent VAR incident did go their way, as Ollie Watkins saw his first effort ruled out for offside in their defeat to Aston Villa.

9 Arsenal (-1)

3 for, 4 against

We are moving into the teams that have had the worst luck when it comes to VAR and have seen more decisions go against them.

Only Chelsea (8) have had more VAR overturns so far this season, with the Gunners coming in at seven, as four calls have gone against them and three in their favour.

There were two overturns in their game against Manchester United, the first of which was the cancellation of a penalty for a foul from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while they benefited from Alejandro Garnacho's 88th-minute goal being ruled out for a marginal offside.

Mikel Arteta's men saw Martinelli's strike ruled out against Everton a couple of weeks later, but they were awarded a penalty against Spurs for a Cristian Romero handball.

In October, Chelsea were awarded a penalty after Saliba handled the ball, before the Gunners were awarded a penalty of their own against Sheffield United for a foul from Oliver Norwood after a review.

The most recent decision came against Brentford when Leandro Trossard's header was deemed to be offside by VAR.

Worst Arsenal decision: One incident that divided opinions was Anthony Gordon's goal when the Gunners travelled to St James' Park to face Newcastle. The incident involved the ball potentially going out of play, a possible offside and an apparent foul by Joelinton just before the goal, which ex-referee Dermot Gallagher thought was enough to warrant it being chalked off, but the referee and VAR on the day decided to award it.

8 Manchester United (-1)

4 for, 5 against

So far this year, Manchester United have been involved in nine decisions overturned by VAR - five of which have gone against them, while four have gone for them.

They had one each way against Arsenal as the Gunners had a penalty decision overturned, but then Alejandro Garnacho's 88th-minute goal was disallowed for offside.

They had goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Jonny Evans ruled out against Brighton and Burnley respectively, whereas Manchester City were awarded a penalty in the derby for a foul from Hojlund.

Scott McTominay had a goal ruled out against Fulham, though they were awarded a penalty a few weeks later against Everton after Ashley Young tripped Anthony Martial in the box.

Technology has looked kindly upon United in more recent weeks as well, with VAR handing them a (missed) penalty against Chelsea and disallowing an albeit very late goal in their one-sided defeat at home to Bournemouth.

7 Sheffield United (-1)

0 for, 1 against

Sheffield United have not had the best of starts to their Premier League campaign this season, but they have at least been involved in very few VAR calls so far.

The only game in which an onfield decision was overturned was against Arsenal when Norwood's foul on Fabio Vieira led to a penalty.

They lost that game 5-0, though, so we aren't sure it had the most significant impact.

6 Wolverhampton Wanderers (-1)

0 for, 1 against

From a team that has seen plenty of decisions overturned this season to one that has only had one: Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Now, Wolves have undoubtedly been involved in several incidents that perhaps should have led to VAR interventions this season, something certainly not lost on Gary O'Neil.

However, the only overturned call involving the Old Gold came in November, when Fulham were awarded a 90th-minute penalty for a foul by Joao Gomes on Harry Wilson.

Worst Wolves decision: Well, for Wolves, there are plenty of incidents to choose from, but one of the most baffling has to be the penalty that wasn't given for Andre Onana's borderline assault on Sasa Kalajdzic. Manchester United goalkeeper Onana leapt out of his six-yard box to try to punch the ball clear, but instead charged into two Wolves players and clattered Kalajdzic in the face.

5 Aston Villa (-2)

2 for, 4 against

Aston Villa are flying under Unai Emery this season and have done so despite twice as many VAR decisions going against them than for them.

In their game against Crystal Palace, the Claret and Blue saw Moussa Diaby's 34th-minute goal overturned for offside, but they also benefited from referee Darren England sticking to his penalty decision despite being told to review it on the pitchside monitor in that same game.

It was a decision that did not sit well with Palace assistant manager Paddy McCarthy, who said: "The result just leaves a really bitter taste in our mouths. If it takes five minutes to make a decision, that tells you everything you need to know."

Against Chelsea, they benefited from a Malo Gusto red card early on in the second half. Still, they were less lucky against Fulham, when their penalty was overruled as Timothy Castagne was not deemed to have handled the ball.

They also saw Ollie Watkins' first goal ruled out for offside against Spurs recently, but the former Exeter City man would score the winner in the second half anyway.

There was more pain for them the following week, as Diego Carlos saw a goal chalked off at Bournemouth for an offside in the build-up.

Worst Aston Villa decision: We are taking a trip to Europe for this one as Aston Villa wrongly had a goal disallowed for an offside involving Clement Lenglet. The officials then went on to apologise after the match, which is crazy considering the technology is meant to help improve the game.

4 Burnley (-2)

1 for, 3 against

Vincent Kompany's Burnley side have endured a rough start to Premier League life and find themselves stuck towards the bottom, despite Everton's ten-point deduction.

The Clarets haven't had much luck with VAR either, as three decisions have gone against them and only one has gone for them.

Forward Anass Zaroury was sent off for a poor challenge in their first game of the season - an incident that Komnany did not try to defend, saying: “It’s a striker trying to make a tactical foul, tackling with the technique of a striker, unfortunately.

"No complaints, the technique was wrong and it could have been bad."

They had another player sent off against Nottingham Forest when Lyle Foster saw red for violent conduct in the 94th minute, just 18 minutes after his goal was ruled out for a Sander Berge handball.

The one decision that has gone their way this year was when Jonny Evans saw his goal ruled out for an offside against Rasmus Hojlund, although Burnley still lost that game, so it didn't affect much in the grand scheme of things.

Worst Burnley decision: This one is a bit subjective as from different angles it looked like different outcomes, but Jay Rodriguez's goal against Bournemouth ended up being ruled out for offside. However, it was originally drawn as onside during the VAR review, which was then strangely turned to offside from a different camera angle, which caused massive confusion.

3 Crystal Palace (-2)

2 for, 4 against

Crystal Palace have seemingly already settled into their mid-table spot for the season, but they could potentially be higher up right now were it not for VAR. The Eagles have seen three decisions go against them and just one in their favour this term.

Two of these calls came in their game against Aston Villa, with Moussa Diaby's goal being ruled out for offside before referee Darren England stuck with his penalty call despite being told by VAR to look at the pitchside monitor.

Newcastle United were awarded a goal after Jacob Murphy's opener was incorrectly called offside, while Palace saw Odsonne Edouard's 66th-minute effort against Luton Town ruled out for a handball.

Two Palace penalties were then subject to VAR review against Liverpool, with one call going either way. The Eagles' were first denied a penalty for a previous foul by Will Hughes, before (eventually) getting one after Jean-Philippe Mateta was taken out by Jarell Quansah.

2 Liverpool (-2)

3 for, 5 against

Liverpool are well and truly in the title race this year and have been involved in their fair share of controversial VAR moments already, with one in particular probably springing to mind involving Luis Diaz.

However, when it comes to officials overturning decisions from VAR, the Reds have been involved in six - with just two going in their favour.

They had one of each against Chelsea as Mohamed Salah's 29th-minute strike was ruled out for offside before Ben Chilwell's goal suffered the same fate ten minutes later.

Against Tottenham, Curtis Jones saw red for a foul against Yves Bissouma, although Klopp made his feelings on the incident crystal clear: "The referee got called to the screen and saw for the first three seconds a frozen picture. I would have given immediately a red card for that picture. Then he sees the replay in slow motion and I’d have given a red card for the slow motion. But it’s not a red card."

In October, they were awarded a penalty against Everton for a Michael Keane handball, but they also saw Cody Gakpo's 93rd-minute strike against Nottingham Forest overturned for offside.

More recently, Fulham were awarded a goal at Anfield despite originally being ruled as offside, though the Reds would somehow come back to win the game, of course.

They then got a taste of both medicines a week later at Selhurst Park, with VAR coming to their rescue before handing Crystal Palace a penalty at the second attempt, from which they scored. Again, the Reds emerged victorious late on, so there were likely no hard feelings.

Worst Liverpool decision: It comes as no surprise that top of Liverpool's VAR scandal list is the incident against Tottenham Hotspur, which saw a perfectly legal Luis Diaz goal disallowed due to miscommunication between the referee and VAR. Simon Hooper, who was in charge on the day, went to VAR with the original decision being given as offside.

VAR believed that the goal had originally been given so underwent their usual checks and identified Diaz to be onside, and went back to Hooper on the field and let him know that the check was complete, which he believed meant that the original decision of offside should stand.

1 Brighton & Hove Albion (-3)

1 for, 4 against

We have now reached the team that have been most negatively impacted by VAR calls this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion have found themselves in hot water in recent games, and their record with VAR reflects that.

So far this season, they have seen five decisions overturned, four of which have gone against them. The one that went their way came against Manchester United when Rasmus Hojlund's 40th-minute goal was ruled out for the ball being out of play.

However, against Everton, they saw Lewis Dunk's goal disallowed for offside, while they conceded a penalty against Nottingham Forest following a challenge on Callum Hudson-Odoi by Jack Hinshelwood.

They were then hit by both barrels by VAR against Chelsea, with penalty calls in either box going the Blues' way.

And there you have it, the decisions that VAR has overturned for every team and how that has impacted them this season.