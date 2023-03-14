West Ham United’s Premier League form has dropped off a cliff since Christmas, with David Moyes’ men now languishing near the foot of the table, and a relegation dogfight is certainly underway.

It resembles a massive turnaround from where the club where at the end of last season, finishing in seventh place in the table while enjoying a superb run to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The Scot is under pressure, no question about it. His failure to build on last seasons success, despite spending over £100m in the summer transfer window may mean he will end his stay at the London stadium sooner rather than later.

His big-money moves for Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta have yet to bear fruit, with the duo scoring just nine goals between them across all competitions this term. The pair were expected to take the club to the next level, but for whatever reason, it hasn’t quite clicked.

Scamacca in particular has seen his value drop at an alarming rate throughout the course of the season, and Moyes will be hoping he can reinvigorate the Italian before it’s too late, otherwise the club could report a major loss on the striker.

How much is Gianluca Scamacca worth now?

Much was made when the 24-year-old arrived at the club last summer for a £35.5m fee. This was a player who had scored 16 Serie A goals for Sassuolo in 2021/2022, finishing sixth in the top scorers chart, while scoring 25% of his teams goals across the campaign.

With these statistics, £35.5m appeared to be a steal, a move that could generate a massive profit for West Ham in the near future while adding 15 to 20 goals to the side. Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite worked out like that.

The £90k-per-week hitman has scored just three Premier League goals this term for the Hammers, adding another two in the Europa Conference League group stages and it's evident that his signing may have been a big mistake.

Indeed, journalist Toby Cudworth described one of his attempts on goal as “woeful” in a defeat to Liverpool last year, while even Moyes has been criticising his striker recently, saying in his post-match press conference following the draw with Aston Villa that his “physical data has got to be much better”, suggesting that he isn’t in the correct frame to even be starting matches.

His poor form now means that the 24-year-old is worth only €20.8m (£18.4m) according to Football Transfers and this represents a 48% drop from his initial £35.5m transfer fee, which is very worrying.

The striker still has time to salvage his West Ham career, however, he will need to show the form he displayed in the Italian top flight last term in order to convince the club that he is the right man going forward.