Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is "expected to join" Spurs this summer if Tottenham can finally agree on a fee, according to The Mail's Simon Jones.

Who will Spurs sign this summer?

Of the major transfer priorities for chairman Daniel Levy and manager Ange Postecoglou, it has been widely reported that the north Londoners are chasing a new shot-stopper to replace Hugo Lloris.

Lloris, whose contract expires in 2024, is entering the final 12 months of his deal. Since the end of the 2022/2023 Premier League season, the Frenchman has also confirmed his intention to depart this window.

Speaking to Nice-Matin, Lloris admitted he wanted a fresh challenge after over a decade serving as Tottenham's number one, with some reports claiming he is being chased by clubs in Saudi Arabia.

“We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me,” said Lloris

“It’s the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible. However, I haven’t forgotten that I have a year left on my contract at Tottenham, and in football, it’s always hard to predict what will happen."

Since that point, Spurs have been chasing a new keeper, with Raya of Brentford standing out as a top target and personal terms have apparently already been agreed.

However, the issue appears to be both clubs agreeing on an overall transfer fee, with the Bees holding out for £40 million whilst Postecoglou's side appear unwilling to meet that asking price.

Sharing a small update for The Daily Mail, reporter Jones says Raya is "still expected to join Tottenham" this summer, but there is still an issue regarding price and how much Levy is willing to pay for the Spaniard.

Other sources have claimed that the likes of AC Milan's Mike Maignan, Everton's Jordan Pickford and Croatia number one Dominik Livakovic have been looked at as alternatives.

What's been said about David Raya?

Brentford manager Thomas Frank holds no doubts over Raya's ability, raving over his mentality to overcome certain "setbacks" and praising his "very aggressive" style of play after a first ever Spain call-up last year.

"You can't have a strong mentality if you don't have any setbacks," said Frank.

"I know setbacks are different to a lot of people, but his clear and obvious abilities in terms of playing with his feet, high position, very aggressive in terms of his positioning and going for crosses, he definitely deserves this."