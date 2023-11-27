Highlights Everton's 10-point deduction may be reduced after an appeal, which could be a massive boost for the club.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes that the punishment should have been smaller, given that the breach was only £20 million over three years.

Everton fans are feeling aggrieved at the speed of the penalty, especially when other clubs have not been punished for financial wrongdoings.

A major update has emerged over Everton potentially seeing their 10-point deduction reduced after an appeal, courtesy of football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

Everton's 10-point deduction

The Blues had got themselves into a promising rhythm before the international break, with their results in the Premier League suggesting that a relegation battle felt unlikely this season. Sean Dyche's men were then hit with a 10-point deduction for breaking financial rules, however, which swiftly saw them drop into the relegation zone into 19th place.

Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United has done little to improve the mood around Goodison Park, with a hostile atmosphere growing flat as soon as Alejandro Garnacho spectacularly opened the scoring, and Everton's best bet now is to see an appeal prove successful in the near future.

Will Everton's punishment be reduced?

Speaking to Football Insider, Maguire revealed he believes Everton's 10-point deduction will end up being reduced, in what could be a massive boost for the club.

"Everton’s punishment is broadly in line with the suggested tariff of the Premier League, although the commission didn’t take that into consideration. It’s certainly at the upper end of the scale. Given that this is very much a test case, I think there is certainly justification for saying it should have been a smaller points deduction with a further deduction suspended.

"The commission then could have made it very clear that future indiscretions from a financial point of view would have been treated more severely and to give guidance to clubs. I think one of the frustrations from Everton’s point of view is that the breach was only £20million over three years.

"Now that is a lot of money to the average person in the street, but to a business which is turning over £200million a year – you could argue that it’s less so.“There’s a lot of things to be learned from it. We know the Premier League were pushing for 12 points and I think they were trying to use that as a benchmark going forwards. But I think Everton will not end up with 10 points once the appeal has been heard."

This is clearly exactly what every Everton fan will want to hear, with so many Blues supporters feeling aggrieved at the speed at which the penalty has been handed to them, especially when clubs such as Manchester City and Chelsea have not been punished for alleged financial wrongdoings down the years.

There is still definite hope that Dyche's side can avoid relegation this season, even with the points disadvantage that has come their way, but seeing the amount lessened would be such a shot in the arm midway throught the season.

Being relegated to the Championship simply doesn't bear thinking about for anyone of an Everton persuasion, especially with a takeover hopefully being completed soon and the move to Bramley Moore Dock happening at the end of the season, and it is imperative that results continue to improve in the coming weeks.

For now, the Blues have to assume that nothing will change in regard to their points tally, with any change in the current situation acting as a huge bonus for the club.