We have a great selection of opening day and weekend fixtures with Man City looking to defend their title with a tricky opening encounter away at Burnley on Friday. The match can be watched live on Sky Sports. Pick of the Saturday action includes Arsenal at home to Nottingham Forest and Newcastle v Aston Villa is the Sky Sports match. Chelsea v Liverpool is arguably the match of the weekend on Sunday with Man Utd vs Wolves rounding things off on Monday.
First round matches in the Premier League in full:
Friday 11th August
Time
Fixture
League/Competition
TV/Stream
20:00
Burnley v Man City
Premier League
Sky Sports
Saturday 12th August
Time
Fixture
League/Competition
TV/Stream
12:30
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Premier League
TNT Sports
15:00
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Premier League
15:00
Brighton v Luton Town
Premier League
15:00
Everton v Fulham
Premier League
15:00
Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace
Premier League
17:30
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Premier League
Sky Sports
Sunday 13th August
Time
Fixture
League/Competition
TV/Stream
14:00
Brentford v Spurs
Premier League
Sky Sports
16:30
Chelsea v Liverpool
Premier League
Sky Sports
Monday 14th August
Time
Fixture
League/Competition
TV/Stream
20:00
Man Utd v Wolves
Premier League
Sky Sports