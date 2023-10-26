AUGUST | SEPTEMBER | OCTOBER | NOVEMBER | DECEMBER | JANUARY | FEBRUARY | MARCH | APRIL | MAY
AUGUST
Friday 11th August
|
Burnley
|
0-3
|
Man City
Saturday 12th August
|
Arsenal
|
2-1
|
Nottm Forest
|
Bournemouth
|
1-1
|
West Ham
|
Brighton
|
4-1
|
Luton
|
Everton
|
0-1
|
Fulham
|
Sheff Utd
|
0-1
|
Crystal Palace
|
Newcastle
|
5-1
|
Aston Villa
Sunday 13th August
|
Brentford
|
2-2
|
Tottenham
|
Chelsea
|
1-1
|
Liverpool
Monday 14th August
|
Man Utd
|
1-0
|
Wolves
Friday 18th August
|
Nottm Forest
|
2-1
|
Sheff Utd
Saturday 19th August
|
Fulham
|
0-3
|
Brentford
|
Liverpool
|
3-1
|
Bournemouth
|
Wolves
|
1-4
|
Brighton
|
Tottenham
|
2-0
|
Man Utd
|
Man City
|
1-0
|
Newcastle
Sunday 20th August
|
Aston Villa
|
4-0
|
Everton
|
West Ham
|
3-1
|
Chelsea
Monday 21st August
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-1
|
Arsenal
Friday 25th August
|
Chelsea
|
3-0
|
Luton
Saturday 26th August
|
Bournemouth
|
0-2
|
Tottenham
|
Arsenal
|
2-2
|
Fulham
|
Brentford
|
1-1
|
Crystal Palace
|
Everton
|
0-1
|
Wolves
|
Man Utd
|
3-2
|
Nottm Forest
|
Brighton
|
1-3
|
West Ham
Sunday 27th August
|
Burnley
|
1-3
|
Aston Villa
|
Sheff Utd
|
1-2
|
Man City
|
Newcastle
|
1-2
|
Liverpool
SEPTEMBER
Friday 1st September
|
Luton
|
1-2
|
West Ham
Saturday2nd September
|
Sheff Utd
|
2-2
|
Everton
|
Brentford
|
2-2
|
Bournemouth
|
Burnley
|
2-5
|
Tottenham
|
Chelsea
|
0-1
|
Nottm Forest
|
Man City
|
5-1
|
Fulham
|
Brighton
|
3-1
|
Newcastle
Sunday 3rd September
|
Crystal Palace
|
3-2
|
Wolves
|
Liverpool
|
3-0
|
Aston Villa
|
Arsenal
|
3-1
|
Man Utd
Saturday 16th September
|
Wolves
|
1-3
|
Liverpool
|
Aston Villa
|
3-1
|
Crystal Palace
|
Fulham
|
1-0
|
Luton
|
Man Utd
|
1-3
|
Brighton
|
Tottenham
|
2-1
|
Sheff Utd
|
Man Utd
|
15:00
|
Brighton
|
West Ham
|
1-3
|
Man City
|
Newcastle
|
1-0
|
Brentford
Sunday 17th September
|
Bournemouth
|
0-0
|
Chelsea
|
Everton
|
0-1
|
Arsenal
Monday 18th September
|
Nottm Forest
|
1-1
|
Burnley
Saturday 23rd September
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-0
|
Fulham
|
Luton
|
1-1
|
Wolves
|
Man City
|
2-0
|
Nottm Forest
|
Brentford
|
1-3
|
Everton
|
Burnley
|
0-1
|
Mam Utd
Sunday 24th September
|
Arsenal
|
2-2
|
Tottenham
|
Brighton
|
3-1
|
Bournemoth
|
Chelsea
|
0-1
|
Aston Villa
|
Liverpool
|
3-1
|
West Ham
|
Sheff Utd
|
0=8
|
Newcastle
Saturday 30th September
|
Aston Villa
|
6-1
|
Brighton
|
Bournemouth
|
0-4
|
Arsenal
|
Everton
|
1-2
|
Luton
|
Man Utd
|
0-1
|
Crystal Palace
|
Newcastle
|
2-0
|
Burnley
|
West Ham
|
2-0
|
Sheff Utd
|
Wolves
|
2-1
|
Man City
|
Tottenham
|
2-1
|
Liverpool
OCTOBER
Sunday 1st October
|
Nottm Forest
|
1-1
|
Brentford
Monday 2nd October
|
Fulham
|
0-2
|
Chelsea
Saturday 7th October
|
Luton
|
0-1
|
Tottenham
|
Burnley
|
1-4
|
Chelsea
|
Everton
|
3-0
|
Bournemouth
|
Fulham
|
3-1
|
Sheff Utd
|
Man Utd
|
2-1
|
Brentford
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-0
|
Nottm Forest
Sunday 8th October
|
Brighton
|
2-2
|
Liverpool
|
West Ham
|
2-2
|
Newscastle
|
Wolves
|
1-1
|
Aston Villa
|
Arsenal
|
1-0
|
Man City
Saturday 21st October
|
Liverpool
|
2-0
|
Everton
|
Bournemouth
|
1-2
|
Wolves
|
Brentford
|
3-0
|
Burnley
|
Man City
|
2-1
|
Brighton
|
Newcastle
|
4-0
|
Crystal Palace
|
Nottm Forest
|
2-2
|
Luton
|
Chelsea
|
2-2
|
Arsenal
|
Sheff Utd
|
1-2
|
Man Utd
Sunday 2ndt October
|
Aston Villa
|
4-1
|
West Ham
Monday 23rd October
|
Tottenham
|
2-0
|
Fulham
Saturday 28th October
|
Chelsea
|
12:30
|
Brentford
|
Bournemouth
|
15:00
|
Burnley
|
Arsenal
|
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
|
Wolves
|
17:30
|
Newcastle
Saturday 29th October
|
West Ham
|
12:30
|
Everton
|
Aston Villa
|
14:00
|
Luton
|
Brighton
|
14:00
|
Fulham
|
Liverpool
|
14:00
|
Nottm Forest
|
Man Utd
|
15:30
|
Man City
NOVEMBER
Saturday 4th November
|
Fulham
|
12:30
|
Man Utd
|
Brentford
|
15:00
|
West Ham
|
Burnley
|
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
|
Everton
|
15:00
|
Brighton
|
Man City
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth
|
Sheff Utd
|
15:00
|
Wolves
|
Newcastle
|
17:30
|
Arsenal
Sunday 5th November
|
Nottm Forest
|
14:00
|
Aston Villa
|
Luton
|
16:30
|
Liverpool
Monday 6th November
|
Tottenham
|
20:00
|
Chelsea
Saturday 11th November
|
Wolves
|
12:30
|
Tottenham
|
Arsenal
|
15:00
|
Burnley
|
Crystal Palace
|
15:00
|
Everton
|
Man Utd
|
15:00
|
Luton
|
Bournemouth
|
17:30
|
Newcastle
Saturday 12th November
|
Aston Villa
|
14:00
|
Fulham
|
Brighton
|
14:00
|
Sheff Utd
|
Liverpool
|
14:00
|
Brentford
|
West Ham
|
14:00
|
Nottm Forest
|
Chelsea
|
16:30
|
Man City
Saturday 25th November
|
Sheff Utd
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth
|
Newcastle
|
15:00
|
Chelsea
|
Luton
|
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
|
Nottm Forest
|
15:00
|
Brighton
|
Fulham
|
15:00
|
Wolves
|
Burnley
|
15:00
|
West Ham
|
Brentford
|
15:00
|
Arsenal
|
Everton
|
15:00
|
Man Utd
|
Tottenham
|
15:00
|
Aston Villa
|
Man City
|
15:00
|
Liverpool
DECEMBER
Saturday 2nd December
|
Nottm Forest
|
15:00
|
Everton
|
Newcastle
|
15:00
|
Man Utd
|
Arsenal
|
15:00
|
Wolves
|
West Ham
|
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
|
Man City
|
15:00
|
Tottenham
|
Burnley
|
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
|
Bournemouth
|
15:00
|
Aston Villa
|
Chelsea
|
15:00
|
Brighton
|
Brentford
|
15:00
|
Luton
|
Liverpool
|
15:00
|
Fulham
Tuesday 5th December
|
Aston Villa
|
19:45
|
Man City
|
Brighton
|
19:45
|
Brentford
|
Everton
|
19:45
|
Newcastle
|
Fulham
|
19:45
|
Nottm Forest
|
Luton
|
19:45
|
Arsenal
|
Sheff Utd
|
19:45
|
Liverpool
|
Tottenham
|
19:45
|
West Ham
|
Wolves
|
19:45
|
Burnley
|
Crystal Place
|
20:00
|
Bournemouth
* All matches today on Amazon Prime
Wednesday 6th December
|
Man Utd
|
20:00
|
Chelsea
Saturday 9th December
|
Wolves
|
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
|
Man Utd
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth
|
Luton
|
15:00
|
Man City
|
Fulham
|
15:00
|
West Ham
|
Everton
|
15:00
|
Chelsea
|
Tottenham
|
15:00
|
Newcastle
|
Crystal Palace
|
15:00
|
Liverpool
|
Aston Villa
|
15:00
|
Arsenal
|
Sheff Utd
|
15:00
|
Brentford
|
Brighton
|
15:00
|
Burnley
Saturday 16th December
|
Nottm Forest
|
15:00
|
Tottenham
|
Liverpool
|
15:00
|
Man Utd
|
West Ham
|
15:00
|
Wolves
|
Newcastle
|
15:00
|
Fulham
|
Man City
|
15:00
|
Chelsea
|
Tottenham
|
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
|
Chelsea
|
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
|
Burnley
|
15:00
|
Everton
|
Brentford
|
15:00
|
Aston Villa
|
Arsenal
|
15:00
|
Brighton
|
Bournemouth
|
15:00
|
Luton
Saturday 23rd December
|
Man City
|
P-P
|
Brentford
|
Wolves
|
15:00
|
Chelsea
|
Tottenham
|
15:00
|
Everton
|
Liverpool
|
15:00
|
Arsenal
|
West Ham
|
15:00
|
Man Utd
|
Luton
|
15:00
|
Newcastle
|
Aston Villa
|
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
|
Nottm Forest
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth
|
Fulham
|
15:00
|
Burnley
|
Crystal Palace
|
15:00
|
Brighton
Tuesday 26th December
|
Newcastle
|
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
|
Chelsea
|
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
|
Arsenal
|
15:00
|
West Ham
|
Bournemouth
|
15:00
|
Fulham
|
Sheff Utd
|
15:00
|
Luton
|
Everton
|
15:00
|
Man City
|
Brentford
|
15:00
|
Wolves
|
Man Utd
|
15:00
|
Aston Villa
|
Burnley
|
15:00
|
Liverpool
|
Brighton
|
15:00
|
Tottemham
Saturday 30th December
|
Wolves
|
15:00
|
Everton
|
Tottenham
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth
|
Man City
|
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
|
Luton
|
15:00
|
Chelsea
|
Liverpool
|
15:00
|
Newcastle
|
Nottm Forest
|
15:00
|
Man Utd
|
West Ham
|
15:00
|
Brighton
|
Fulham
|
15:00
|
Arsenal
|
Crystal Palace
|
15:00
|
Brentford
|
Aston Villa
|
15:00
|
Burnley
JANUARY
Saturday 13th January
|
Sheff Utd
|
15:00
|
West Ham
|
Chelsea
|
15:00
|
Fulham
|
Burnley
|
15:00
|
Luton
|
Brighton
|
15:00
|
Wolves
|
Bournemouth
|
15:00
|
Liverpool
|
Man Utd
|
15:00
|
Tottenham
|
Newcastle
|
15:00
|
Man City
|
Everton
|
15:00
|
Aston Villa
|
Brentford
|
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
|
Arsenal
|
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
Tuesday 30th January
|
Fulham
|
15:00
|
Everton
|
West Ham
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth
|
Nottm Forest
|
15:00
|
Arsenal
|
Aston Villa
|
15:00
|
Newcastle
|
Wolves
|
15:00
|
Man Utd
|
Tottenham
|
15:00
|
Brentford
|
Luton
|
15:00
|
Brighton
|
Crystal Palace
|
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
Wednesday 31st January
|
Man City
|
15:00
|
Burnley
|
Liverpool
|
15:00
|
Chelsea
FEBRUARY
Saturday 3rd February
|
Man Utd
|
15:00
|
West Ham
|
Brentford
|
15:00
|
Man City
|
Sheff Utd
|
15:00
|
Aston Villa
|
Everton
|
15:00
|
Tottenham
|
Chelsea
|
15:00
|
Wolves
|
Brighton
|
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
|
Newcastle
|
15:00
|
Luton
|
Arsenal
|
15:00
|
Liverpool
|
Burnley
|
15:00
|
Fulham
|
Bournemouth
|
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
Saturday 10th February
|
Wolves
|
15:00
|
Brentford
|
West Ham
|
15:00
|
Arsenal
|
Tottenham
|
15:00
|
Brighton
|
Luton
|
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
|
Aston Villa
|
15:00
|
Man Utd
|
Nottm Forest
|
15:00
|
Newcastle
|
Man City
|
15:00
|
Everton
|
Liverpool
|
15:00
|
Burnley
|
Fulham
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth
|
Crystal Palace
|
15:00
|
Chelsea
Saturday 17th February
|
Tottenham
|
15:00
|
Wolves
|
Sheff Utd
|
15:00
|
Brighton
|
Nottm Forest
|
15:00
|
West Ham
|
Brentford
|
15:00
|
Liverpool
|
Man City
|
15:00
|
Chelsea
|
Luton
|
15:00
|
Man Utd
|
Fulham
|
15:00
|
Aston Villa
|
Everton
|
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
|
Newcastle
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth
|
Burnley
|
15:00
|
Arsenal
Saturday 24th February
|
Wolves
|
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
|
West Ham
|
15:00
|
Brentford
|
Liverpool
|
15:00
|
Luton
|
Brighton
|
15:00
|
Everton
|
Man Utd
|
15:00
|
Fulham
|
Crystal Palace
|
15:00
|
Burnley
|
Chelsea
|
15:00
|
Tottenham
|
Aston Villa
|
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
|
Arsenal
|
15:00
|
Newcastle
|
Bournemouth
|
15:00
|
Man City
MARCH
Saturday 2nd March
|
Sheff Utd
|
15:00
|
Arsenal
|
Tottenham
|
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
|
Fulham
|
15:00
|
Brighton
|
Nottm Forest
|
15:00
|
Liverpool
|
Man City
|
15:00
|
Man Utd
|
Newcastle
|
15:00
|
Wolves
|
Luton
|
15:00
|
Aston Villa
|
Burnley
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth
|
Everton
|
15:00
|
West Ham
|
Brentford
|
15:00
|
Chelsea
Saturday 9th March
|
Wolves
|
15:00
|
Fulham
|
West Ham
|
15:00
|
Burnley
|
Brighton
|
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
|
Man Utd
|
15:00
|
Everton
|
Liverpool
|
15:00
|
Man City
|
Chelsea
|
15:00
|
Newcastle
|
Aston Villa
|
15:00
|
Tottenham
|
Crystal Palace
|
15:00
|
Luton
|
Arsenal
|
15:00
|
Brentford
|
Bournemouth
|
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
Saturday 16th March
|
West Ham
|
15:00
|
Aston Villa
|
Luton
|
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
|
Fulham
|
15:00
|
Tottenham
|
Wolves
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth
|
Man Utd
|
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
|
Burnley
|
15:00
|
Brentford
|
Brighton
|
15:00
|
Man City
|
Everton
|
15:00
|
Liverpool
|
Crystal Palace
|
15:00
|
Newcastle
|
Arsenal
|
15:00
|
Chelsea
Saturday 30th March
|
Nottm Forest
|
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
|
Liverpool
|
15:00
|
Brighton
|
Tottenham
|
15:00
|
Luton
|
Sheff Utd
|
15:00
|
Fulham
|
Newcastle
|
15:00
|
West Ham
|
Man City
|
15:00
|
Arsenal
|
Bournemouth
|
15:00
|
Everton
|
Aston Villa
|
15:00
|
Wolves
|
Chelsea
|
15:00
|
Burnley
|
Brentford
|
15:00
|
Man Utd
APRIL
Tuesday 2nd April
|
West Ham
|
19:45
|
Tottenham
|
Burnley
|
19:45
|
Wolves
|
Brentford
|
19:45
|
Brighton
|
Bournemouth
|
19:45
|
Crystal Palace
|
Nottm Forest
|
19:45
|
Fulham
|
Arsenal
|
19:45
|
Luton
Wednesday 3rd April
|
Chelsea
|
19:45
|
Man Utd
|
Newcastle
|
19:45
|
Everton
|
Man City
|
20:00
|
Aston Villa
|
Liverpool
|
20:00
|
Sheff Utd
Saturday 6th April
|
Wolves
|
15:00
|
West Ham
|
Tottenham
|
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
|
Shef Utd
|
15:00
|
Chelsea
|
Man Utd
|
15:00
|
Liverpool
|
Luton
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth
|
Fulham
|
15:00
|
Newcastle
|
Everton
|
15:00
|
Burnley
|
Crystal Palace
|
15:00
|
Man City
|
Aston Villa
|
15:00
|
Brentford
|
Brighton
|
15:00
|
Arsenal
Saturday 13th April
|
Nottm Forest
|
15:00
|
Wolves
|
West Ham
|
15:00
|
Fulham
|
Newcastle
|
15:00
|
Tottenham
|
Liverpool
|
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
|
Man City
|
15:00
|
Luton
|
Chelsea
|
15:00
|
Everton
|
Burnley
|
15:00
|
Brighton
|
Brentford
|
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
|
Bournemouth
|
15:00
|
Man Utd
|
Arsenal
|
15:00
|
Aston Villa
Saturday 20th April
|
Wolves
|
15:00
|
Arsenal
|
Tottenham
|
15:00
|
Man City
|
Man Utd
|
15:00
|
Newcastle
|
Fulham
|
15:00
|
Liverpool
|
Sheff Utd
|
15:00
|
Burnley
|
Luton
|
15:00
|
Brentford
|
Everton
|
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
|
Brighton
|
15:00
|
Chelsea
|
Crystal Palace
|
15:00
|
West Ham
|
Aston Villa
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth
Saturday 27th April
|
Wolves
|
15:00
|
Luton
|
West Ham
|
15:00
|
Liverpool
|
Tottenham
|
15:00
|
Arsenal
|
Nottm Forest
|
15:00
|
Man City
|
Newcastle
|
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
|
Man Utd
|
15:00
|
Burnley
|
Fulham
|
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
|
Aston Villa
|
15:00
|
Chelsea
|
Everton
|
15:00
|
Brentford
|
Bournemouth
|
15:00
|
Brighton
MAY
Saturday 4th May
|
Man City
|
15:00
|
Wolves
|
Luton
|
15:00
|
Everton
|
Sheff Utd
|
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
|
Crystal Palace
|
15:00
|
Man Utd
|
Burnley
|
15:00
|
Newcastle
|
Chelsea
|
15:00
|
West Ham
|
Liverpool
|
15:00
|
Tottenham
|
Arsenal
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth
|
Brighton
|
15:00
|
Aston Villa
|
Brentford
|
15:00
|
Fulham
Saturday 11th May
|
Wolves
|
15:00
|
Crystal Palace
|
West Ham
|
15:00
|
Luton
|
Tottenham
|
15:00
|
Burnley
|
Newcastle
|
15:00
|
Brighton
|
Nottm Forest
|
15:00
|
Chelsea
|
Man Utd
|
15:00
|
Arsenal
|
Fulham
|
15:00
|
Man City
|
Aston Villa
|
15:00
|
Liverpool
|
Everton
|
15:00
|
Sheff Utd
|
Bournemoth
|
15:00
|
Brentford
Saturday 19th May
|
Sheff Utd
|
15:00
|
Tottenham
|
Luton
|
15:00
|
Fulham
|
Man City
|
15:00
|
West Ham
|
Liverpool
|
15:00
|
Wolves
|
Crystal Palace
|
15:00
|
Aston Villa
|
Chelsea
|
15:00
|
Bournemouth
|
Burnley
|
15:00
|
Nottm Forest
|
Brighton
|
15:00
|
Man Utd
|
Brentford
|
15:00
|
Newcastle
|
Arsenal
|
15:00
|
Everton