AUGUST

Friday 11th August

Burnley

0-3

Man City

Saturday 12th August

Arsenal

2-1

Nottm Forest

Bournemouth

1-1

West Ham

Brighton

4-1

Luton

Everton

0-1

Fulham

Sheff Utd

0-1

Crystal Palace

Newcastle

5-1

Aston Villa

Sunday 13th August

Brentford

2-2

Tottenham

Chelsea

1-1

Liverpool

Monday 14th August

Man Utd

1-0

Wolves

Friday 18th August

Nottm Forest

2-1

Sheff Utd

Saturday 19th August

Fulham

0-3

Brentford

Liverpool

3-1

Bournemouth

Wolves

1-4

Brighton

Tottenham

2-0

Man Utd

Man City

1-0

Newcastle

Sunday 20th August

Aston Villa

4-0

Everton

West Ham

3-1

Chelsea

Monday 21st August

Crystal Palace

0-1

Arsenal

Friday 25th August

Chelsea

3-0

Luton

Saturday 26th August

Bournemouth

0-2

Tottenham

Arsenal

2-2

Fulham

Brentford

1-1

Crystal Palace

Everton

0-1

Wolves

Man Utd

3-2

Nottm Forest

Brighton

1-3

West Ham

Sunday 27th August

Burnley

1-3

Aston Villa

Sheff Utd

1-2

Man City

Newcastle

1-2

Liverpool

SEPTEMBER

Friday 1st September

Luton

1-2

West Ham

Saturday2nd September

Sheff Utd

2-2

Everton

Brentford

2-2

Bournemouth

Burnley

2-5

Tottenham

Chelsea

0-1

Nottm Forest

Man City

5-1

Fulham

Brighton

3-1

Newcastle

Sunday 3rd September

Crystal Palace

3-2

Wolves

Liverpool

3-0

Aston Villa

Arsenal

3-1

Man Utd

Saturday 16th September

Wolves

1-3

Liverpool

Aston Villa

3-1

Crystal Palace

Fulham

1-0

Luton

Man Utd

1-3

Brighton

Tottenham

2-1

Sheff Utd

Man Utd

15:00

Brighton

West Ham

1-3

Man City

Newcastle

1-0

Brentford

Sunday 17th September

Bournemouth

0-0

Chelsea

Everton

0-1

Arsenal

Monday 18th September

Nottm Forest

1-1

Burnley

Saturday 23rd September

Crystal Palace

0-0

Fulham

Luton

1-1

Wolves

Man City

2-0

Nottm Forest

Brentford

1-3

Everton

Burnley

0-1

Mam Utd

Sunday 24th September

Arsenal

2-2

Tottenham

Brighton

3-1

Bournemoth

Chelsea

0-1

Aston Villa

Liverpool

3-1

West Ham

Sheff Utd

0=8

Newcastle

Saturday 30th September

Aston Villa

6-1

Brighton

Bournemouth

0-4

Arsenal

Everton

1-2

Luton

Man Utd

0-1

Crystal Palace

Newcastle

2-0

Burnley

West Ham

2-0

Sheff Utd

Wolves

2-1

Man City

Tottenham

2-1

Liverpool

OCTOBER

Sunday 1st October

Nottm Forest

1-1

Brentford

Monday 2nd October

Fulham

0-2

Chelsea

Saturday 7th October

Luton

0-1

Tottenham

Burnley

1-4

Chelsea

Everton

3-0

Bournemouth

Fulham

3-1

Sheff Utd

Man Utd

2-1

Brentford

Crystal Palace

0-0

Nottm Forest

Sunday 8th October

Brighton

2-2

Liverpool

West Ham

2-2

Newscastle

Wolves

1-1

Aston Villa

Arsenal

1-0

Man City

Saturday 21st October

Liverpool's Divock Origi

Liverpool

2-0

Everton

Bournemouth

1-2

Wolves

Brentford

3-0

Burnley

Man City

2-1

Brighton

Newcastle

4-0

Crystal Palace

Nottm Forest

2-2

Luton

Chelsea

2-2

Arsenal

Sheff Utd

1-2

Man Utd

Sunday 2ndt October

Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore celebrates scoring with Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

4-1

West Ham

Monday 23rd October

Tottenham--Son-Heung-min

Tottenham

2-0

Fulham

Saturday 28th October

Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates

Chelsea

12:30

Brentford

Bournemouth

15:00

Burnley

Arsenal

15:00

Sheff Utd

Wolves

17:30

Newcastle

Saturday 29th OctoberMan City boss Pep Guardiola

West Ham

12:30

Everton

Aston Villa

14:00

Luton

Brighton

14:00

Fulham

Liverpool

14:00

Nottm Forest

Man Utd

15:30

Man City

NOVEMBER

Saturday 4th November

Fulham

12:30

Man Utd

Brentford

15:00

West Ham

Burnley

15:00

Crystal Palace

Everton

15:00

Brighton

Man City

15:00

Bournemouth

Sheff Utd

15:00

Wolves

Newcastle

17:30

Arsenal

Sunday 5th November

Nottm Forest

14:00

Aston Villa

Luton

16:30

Liverpool

Monday 6th November

Tottenham

20:00

Chelsea

Saturday 11th November

Wolves

12:30

Tottenham

Arsenal

15:00

Burnley

Crystal Palace

15:00

Everton

Man Utd

15:00

Luton

Bournemouth

17:30

Newcastle

Saturday 12th November

Aston Villa

14:00

Fulham

Brighton

14:00

Sheff Utd

Liverpool

14:00

Brentford

West Ham

14:00

Nottm Forest

Chelsea

16:30

Man City

Saturday 25th November

Sheff Utd

15:00

Bournemouth

Newcastle

15:00

Chelsea

Luton

15:00

Crystal Palace

Nottm Forest

15:00

Brighton

Fulham

15:00

Wolves

Burnley

15:00

West Ham

Brentford

15:00

Arsenal

Everton

15:00

Man Utd

Tottenham

15:00

Aston Villa

Man City

15:00

Liverpool

DECEMBER

Saturday 2nd December

Nottm Forest

15:00

Everton

Newcastle

15:00

Man Utd

Arsenal

15:00

Wolves

West Ham

15:00

Crystal Palace

Man City

15:00

Tottenham

Burnley

15:00

Sheff Utd

Bournemouth

15:00

Aston Villa

Chelsea

15:00

Brighton

Brentford

15:00

Luton

Liverpool

15:00

Fulham

Tuesday 5th December

Aston Villa

19:45

Man City

Brighton

19:45

Brentford

Everton

19:45

Newcastle

Fulham

19:45

Nottm Forest

Luton

19:45

Arsenal

Sheff Utd

19:45

Liverpool

Tottenham

19:45

West Ham

Wolves

19:45

Burnley

Crystal Place

20:00

Bournemouth

* All matches today on Amazon Prime

Wednesday 6th December

Man Utd

20:00

Chelsea

Saturday 9th December

Wolves

15:00

Nottm Forest

Man Utd

15:00

Bournemouth

Luton

15:00

Man City

Fulham

15:00

West Ham

Everton

15:00

Chelsea

Tottenham

15:00

Newcastle

Crystal Palace

15:00

Liverpool

Aston Villa

15:00

Arsenal

Sheff Utd

15:00

Brentford

Brighton

15:00

Burnley

Saturday 16th December

Nottm Forest

15:00

Tottenham

Liverpool

15:00

Man Utd

West Ham

15:00

Wolves

Newcastle

15:00

Fulham

Man City

15:00

Chelsea

Tottenham

15:00

Crystal Palace

Chelsea

15:00

Sheff Utd

Burnley

15:00

Everton

Brentford

15:00

Aston Villa

Arsenal

15:00

Brighton

Bournemouth

15:00

Luton

Saturday 23rd December

Man City

P-P

Brentford

Wolves

15:00

Chelsea

Tottenham

15:00

Everton

Liverpool

15:00

Arsenal

West Ham

15:00

Man Utd

Luton

15:00

Newcastle

Aston Villa

15:00

Sheff Utd

Nottm Forest

15:00

Bournemouth

Fulham

15:00

Burnley

Crystal Palace

15:00

Brighton

Tuesday 26th December

Newcastle

15:00

Nottm Forest

Chelsea

15:00

Crystal Palace

Arsenal

15:00

West Ham

Bournemouth

15:00

Fulham

Sheff Utd

15:00

Luton

Everton

15:00

Man City

Brentford

15:00

Wolves

Man Utd

15:00

Aston Villa

Burnley

15:00

Liverpool

Brighton

15:00

Tottemham

Saturday 30th December

Wolves

15:00

Everton

Tottenham

15:00

Bournemouth

Man City

15:00

Sheff Utd

Luton

15:00

Chelsea

Liverpool

15:00

Newcastle

Nottm Forest

15:00

Man Utd

West Ham

15:00

Brighton

Fulham

15:00

Arsenal

Crystal Palace

15:00

Brentford

Aston Villa

15:00

Burnley

JANUARY

Saturday 13th January

Sheff Utd

15:00

West Ham

Chelsea

15:00

Fulham

Burnley

15:00

Luton

Brighton

15:00

Wolves

Bournemouth

15:00

Liverpool

Man Utd

15:00

Tottenham

Newcastle

15:00

Man City

Everton

15:00

Aston Villa

Brentford

15:00

Nottm Forest

Arsenal

15:00

Crystal Palace

Tuesday 30th January

Fulham

15:00

Everton

West Ham

15:00

Bournemouth

Nottm Forest

15:00

Arsenal

Aston Villa

15:00

Newcastle

Wolves

15:00

Man Utd

Tottenham

15:00

Brentford

Luton

15:00

Brighton

Crystal Palace

15:00

Sheff Utd

Wednesday 31st January

Man City

15:00

Burnley

Liverpool

15:00

Chelsea

FEBRUARY

Saturday 3rd February

Man Utd

15:00

West Ham

Brentford

15:00

Man City

Sheff Utd

15:00

Aston Villa

Everton

15:00

Tottenham

Chelsea

15:00

Wolves

Brighton

15:00

Crystal Palace

Newcastle

15:00

Luton

Arsenal

15:00

Liverpool

Burnley

15:00

Fulham

Bournemouth

15:00

Nottm Forest

Saturday 10th February

Wolves

15:00

Brentford

West Ham

15:00

Arsenal

Tottenham

15:00

Brighton

Luton

15:00

Sheff Utd

Aston Villa

15:00

Man Utd

Nottm Forest

15:00

Newcastle

Man City

15:00

Everton

Liverpool

15:00

Burnley

Fulham

15:00

Bournemouth

Crystal Palace

15:00

Chelsea

Saturday 17th February

Tottenham

15:00

Wolves

Sheff Utd

15:00

Brighton

Nottm Forest

15:00

West Ham

Brentford

15:00

Liverpool

Man City

15:00

Chelsea

Luton

15:00

Man Utd

Fulham

15:00

Aston Villa

Everton

15:00

Crystal Palace

Newcastle

15:00

Bournemouth

Burnley

15:00

Arsenal

Saturday 24th February

Wolves

15:00

Sheff Utd

West Ham

15:00

Brentford

Liverpool

15:00

Luton

Brighton

15:00

Everton

Man Utd

15:00

Fulham

Crystal Palace

15:00

Burnley

Chelsea

15:00

Tottenham

Aston Villa

15:00

Nottm Forest

Arsenal

15:00

Newcastle

Bournemouth

15:00

Man City

MARCH

Saturday 2nd March

Sheff Utd

15:00

Arsenal

Tottenham

15:00

Crystal Palace

Fulham

15:00

Brighton

Nottm Forest

15:00

Liverpool

Man City

15:00

Man Utd

Newcastle

15:00

Wolves

Luton

15:00

Aston Villa

Burnley

15:00

Bournemouth

Everton

15:00

West Ham

Brentford

15:00

Chelsea

Saturday 9th March

Wolves

15:00

Fulham

West Ham

15:00

Burnley

Brighton

15:00

Nottm Forest

Man Utd

15:00

Everton

Liverpool

15:00

Man City

Chelsea

15:00

Newcastle

Aston Villa

15:00

Tottenham

Crystal Palace

15:00

Luton

Arsenal

15:00

Brentford

Bournemouth

15:00

Sheff Utd

Saturday 16th March

West Ham

15:00

Aston Villa

Luton

15:00

Nottm Forest

Fulham

15:00

Tottenham

Wolves

15:00

Bournemouth

Man Utd

15:00

Sheff Utd

Burnley

15:00

Brentford

Brighton

15:00

Man City

Everton

15:00

Liverpool

Crystal Palace

15:00

Newcastle

Arsenal

15:00

Chelsea

Saturday 30th March

Nottm Forest

15:00

Crystal Palace

Liverpool

15:00

Brighton

Tottenham

15:00

Luton

Sheff Utd

15:00

Fulham

Newcastle

15:00

West Ham

Man City

15:00

Arsenal

Bournemouth

15:00

Everton

Aston Villa

15:00

Wolves

Chelsea

15:00

Burnley

Brentford

15:00

Man Utd

APRIL

Tuesday 2nd April

West Ham

19:45

Tottenham

Burnley

19:45

Wolves

Brentford

19:45

Brighton

Bournemouth

19:45

Crystal Palace

Nottm Forest

19:45

Fulham

Arsenal

19:45

Luton

Wednesday 3rd April

Chelsea

19:45

Man Utd

Newcastle

19:45

Everton

Man City

20:00

Aston Villa

Liverpool

20:00

Sheff Utd

Saturday 6th April

Wolves

15:00

West Ham

Tottenham

15:00

Nottm Forest

Shef Utd

15:00

Chelsea

Man Utd

15:00

Liverpool

Luton

15:00

Bournemouth

Fulham

15:00

Newcastle

Everton

15:00

Burnley

Crystal Palace

15:00

Man City

Aston Villa

15:00

Brentford

Brighton

15:00

Arsenal

Saturday 13th April

Nottm Forest

15:00

Wolves

West Ham

15:00

Fulham

Newcastle

15:00

Tottenham

Liverpool

15:00

Crystal Palace

Man City

15:00

Luton

Chelsea

15:00

Everton

Burnley

15:00

Brighton

Brentford

15:00

Sheff Utd

Bournemouth

15:00

Man Utd

Arsenal

15:00

Aston Villa

Saturday 20th April

Wolves

15:00

Arsenal

Tottenham

15:00

Man City

Man Utd

15:00

Newcastle

Fulham

15:00

Liverpool

Sheff Utd

15:00

Burnley

Luton

15:00

Brentford

Everton

15:00

Nottm Forest

Brighton

15:00

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

15:00

West Ham

Aston Villa

15:00

Bournemouth

Saturday 27th April

Wolves

15:00

Luton

West Ham

15:00

Liverpool

Tottenham

15:00

Arsenal

Nottm Forest

15:00

Man City

Newcastle

15:00

Sheff Utd

Man Utd

15:00

Burnley

Fulham

15:00

Crystal Palace

Aston Villa

15:00

Chelsea

Everton

15:00

Brentford

Bournemouth

15:00

Brighton

MAY

Saturday 4th May

Man City

15:00

Wolves

Luton

15:00

Everton

Sheff Utd

15:00

Nottm Forest

Crystal Palace

15:00

Man Utd

Burnley

15:00

Newcastle

Chelsea

15:00

West Ham

Liverpool

15:00

Tottenham

Arsenal

15:00

Bournemouth

Brighton

15:00

Aston Villa

Brentford

15:00

Fulham

Saturday 11th May

Wolves

15:00

Crystal Palace

West Ham

15:00

Luton

Tottenham

15:00

Burnley

Newcastle

15:00

Brighton

Nottm Forest

15:00

Chelsea

Man Utd

15:00

Arsenal

Fulham

15:00

Man City

Aston Villa

15:00

Liverpool

Everton

15:00

Sheff Utd

Bournemoth

15:00

Brentford

Saturday 19th May

Sheff Utd

15:00

Tottenham

Luton

15:00

Fulham

Man City

15:00

West Ham

Liverpool

15:00

Wolves

Crystal Palace

15:00

Aston Villa

Chelsea

15:00

Bournemouth

Burnley

15:00

Nottm Forest

Brighton

15:00

Man Utd

Brentford

15:00

Newcastle

Arsenal

15:00

Everton

Last updated: 26th October 2023, 10am