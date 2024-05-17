2023/24 is about to come to a close, signifying the end of another campaign - all as preparations properly begin for the upcoming season. As ever, Premier League clubs are jetting off around the world to get themselves in shape ahead of 2024/25, but who is heading where?

Find all the latest fixture details here for each Premier League club, from title favourites Arsenal and Manchester City to Premier League new boys Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Arsenal

The Gunners are off to the USA to face familiar foes

Arsenal’s first team have just two confirmed fixtures for the summer, with the Gunners once again off to the United States, which is, of course, the home of owner Stan Kroenke.

They come up against some familiar opposition stateside, as Manchester United await in the first clash of their tour in California. Mikel Arteta’s side then travel east to Pennsylvania to take on Liverpool.

Arsenal 2024/25 pre-season fixtures Date Opposition Venue Kick-off time Sat 27th July Man Utd SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles 5pm (1am UK) Wed 31st July Liverpool Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 7pm (12.30am UK)

Aston Villa

Unai Emery’s Villans preparing for US tour before Dortmund clash

With Champions League football secured before the end of the season, eyes can already divert towards Aston Villa’s upcoming tour of the United States.

They will play three games in the US, which will see them face off against MLS outfit Columbus Crew, RB Leipzig and Mexican champions Club America.

Unai Emery will then line his side up against Borussia Dortmund a week before the new season starts, with the Champions League finalists hopefully giving them a taste of what lies ahead next term.

Aston Villa 2024/25 pre-season fixtures Date Opposition Venue Kick-off time Wed 17th July Walsall Bescot Stadium, Walsall 7.30pm Sat 27th July Columbus Crew Lower.com Field, Ohio 8pm (1am UK) Wed 31st July RB Leipzig Red Bull Arena, New Jersey 8pm (1am UK) Sat 3rd August Club America Soldier Field, Chicago 4.30pm (10.30pm UK) Sat 10th August Borussia Dortmund Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund 5pm (4pm UK)

Bournemouth

Cherries setting up camp in Los Angeles

Bournemouth continue the trend of Premier League sides travelling to the US this summer, as Andoni Iraola prepares to put his side through their paces at the home of LA Galaxy.

No fixtures have been confirmed at this stage, but the club has stated that their first two pre-season matches will take place during their US tour.

The Cherries will also host two more matches at home before the season kicks off.

Brentford

Bees looking forward to fourth successive PL season

Brentford are yet to formally announce their pre-season plans for 2024/25. Last year saw the Bees compete in the Premier League Summer Series in the States, which included an entertaining 3-3 draw with Aston Villa.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Roberto De Zerbi still awaiting pre-season details

No concrete plans are in place for Brighton’s summer as it stands. The Seagulls joined five other Premier League clubs in last year’s Summer Series before drawing at home to Rayo Vallecano before the season’s kick-off.

Chelsea

The Blues are playing five matches in the US

While Mauricio Pochettino’s immediate future hangs in the balance, what is for certain is that Chelsea are heading to the United States once more ahead of the new season.

They have five games scheduled during their pre-season tour, which will include a clash against League One’s Wrexham and potential reigning European champions Real Madrid.

Chelsea 2024/25 pre-season fixtures Date Opposition Venue Kick-off time Wed 24th July Wrexham Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara TBC Sat 27th July Celtic Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana TBC Wed 31st July Club America Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta TBC Sat 3rd August Man City Ohio Stadium, Columbus 5.30pm (10.30pm UK) Tue 6th August Real Madrid Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte TBC

Crystal Palace

Palace set for two all-PL ties stateside

Crystal Palace confirmed their first two pre-season clashes earlier this month, with the Eagles returning to the US to play Wolves and West Ham United ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Crystal Palace 2024/25 pre-season fixtures Date Opposition Venue Kick-off time Wed 31st July Wolves Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Maryland 8pm (1am UK) Sat 3rd August West Ham Raymond James Stadium, Florida 7pm (12am UK)

Everton

Toffees yet to confirm plans

Everton’s pre-season schedule has not yet been rubber-stamped, though there have been rumours that the Toffees have been invited to a Premier League mini-tournament in the United States (where else?).

The club didn’t announce any fixtures until June last year as they avoided dropping out of the top flight on the final day.

Fulham

Pre-season schedule remains a mystery

Fulham have not announced any pre-season fixtures so far, so there is to be no repeat of their American tour from last summer as things stand.

Ipswich Town

Tractor Boys have announced first summer friendly

Ipswich Town have plenty of work to do over the summer, and getting the preparation just right for their return to the big time will be at the forefront of Kieran McKenna’s mind.

They have recently announced their first pre-season clash of the summer, with the Tractor Boys set to take on Fortuna Dusseldorf - who could be promoted to the German Bundesliga later this month - at Portman Road in late July.

Ipswich Town 2024/25 pre-season fixtures Date Opposition Venue Kick-off time Sat 27th July Fortuna Dusseldorf Portman Road, Ipswich 3pm

Leicester City

Maresca’s champions still to confirm summer plans

Championship winners Leicester City are another side who are yet to announce their pre-season schedule, while their ongoing PSR case continues to loom over them.

Liverpool

Arne Slot’s Reds set for American tour

Liverpool have three games scheduled for their tour of the US this summer as Arne Slot gets his first look at his new team. Clashes against Arsenal and Manchester United are the pick of the bunch.

Liverpool 2024/25 pre-season fixtures Date Opposition Venue Kick-off time Sat 27th July Real Betis Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh 7.30pm (12.30am UK) Wed 31st July Arsenal Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 7.30pm (12.30am UK) Sat 3rd August Man Utd Williams–Brice Stadium, South Carolina 7.30pm (12.30am UK)

Manchester City

City join heavyweights in the States

Manchester City will play four games during their visit to the United States in July, with Milan and Barcelona providing opposition in some mouth-watering ties, along with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Manchester City 2024/25 pre-season fixtures Date Opposition Venue Kick-off time Tue 23rd July Celtic Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C. 7.30pm (12.30am UK) Sat 27th July Milan Yankee Stadium, New York 6pm (11pm UK) Tue 30th July Barcelona Camping World Stadium, Orlando 7pm (12am UK) Sat 3rd August Chelsea Ohio Stadium, Columbus 5.30pm (10.30pm UK)

Manchester United

Red Devils to clock up the air miles ahead of the new season

Manchester United are due to play at least five games this summer, with a trip to the US preceded by away clashes against Rosenborg and Rangers in Trondheim and Edinburgh respectively. Should they win the FA Cup, they will return to Wembley Stadium on 10th August for the Community Shield a week after their final game across the pond.

Manchester United 2024/25 pre-season fixtures Date Opposition Venue Kick-off time Mon 15th July Rosenborg Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim 6pm (5pm UK) Sat 20th July Rangers Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh 4pm Sat 27th July Arsenal SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles 5pm (1am UK) Wed 31st July Real Betis Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego 9pm (5am UK) Sat 3rd August Man Utd Williams–Brice Stadium, South Carolina 7.30pm (12.30am UK)

Newcastle United

Magpies buck trend as Australia and Asia trips await

All but set for another European adventure next season, Newcastle United are spreading their wings even further over the summer period, with four games slotted in ahead of trips to Australia and Japan.

They will face Tottenham Hotspur at the MCG in Melbourne for one of two post-season friendlies in May before jetting off to Japan in the summer to play Urawa Red Diamonds - who played in the last edition of the Club World Cup - and Yokohama F. Marinos, with the latter match taking place at the national stadium in Tokyo.

Newcastle United 2024/25 pre-season fixtures Date Opposition Venue Kick-off time Wed 22nd May Tottenham Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 7.45pm (10.45am UK) Fri 24th May A-Leagues All Stars Marvel Stadium, Melbourne 5.45pm (8.45am UK) Wed 31st July Urawa Red Diamonds Saitama Stadium, Saitama 7.30pm (11.30am UK) Sat 3rd August Yokohama F. Marinos National Stadium, Tokyo 7pm (11am UK)

Nottingham Forest

Reds fans being made to wait for pre-season opponents

With their Premier League status not yet sealed at the time of writing, there has not been much said about Nottingham Forest’s plans for pre-season ahead of what should be a third successive top-flight campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou to take Spurs down under ahead of Japan trip

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou will be in familiar surroundings in their upcoming friendly, which will see them face Newcastle in Melbourne, where he grew up.

As far as pre-season itself is concerned, Spurs are set to take on Vissel Kobe in Tokyo in late July, while Bayern Munich are to visit Spurs in the Visit Malta Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 pre-season fixtures Date Opposition Venue Kick-off time Wed 22nd May Newcastle Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 7.45pm (10.45am UK) Sat 27th July Vissel Kobe National Stadium, Tokyo TBC Sat 10th August Bayern Munich Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London 5.30pm

West Ham United

Julen Lopetegui set for early reunion during US visit

It’s a new dawn for West Ham as David Moyes prepares to say goodbye, but his successor will know a thing or two about their first confirmed pre-season opponents, with Wolves facing the Hammers in a Florida friendly.

Early August then sees a London derby against Crystal Palace, with more pre-season fixtures sure to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

West Ham United 2024/25 pre-season fixtures Date Opposition Venue Kick-off time Sat 27th July Wolves EverBank Stadium, Florida 7pm (12am UK) Sat 3rd August Crystal Palace Raymond James Stadium, Florida 7pm (12am UK)

Wolves

Old Gold to face Premier League rivals in the States

Wolves are gearing up for a Premier League double-header across the Atlantic this summer, with clashes against West Ham and Crystal Palace preceding the start of the new campaign.

It had been reported that the club were weighing up an Asia tour, but a trip to the United States awaits, with two matches now pencilled in.