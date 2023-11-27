Liverpool's owners FSG have the funds available to hijack two big European clubs and sign a "very dangerous" player, according to a new transfer update from abroad.

Liverpool's Janaury signings

The Reds had one of their most important transfer windows in a long time during the summer, with Jurgen Klopp gutting his midfield, having suffered big problems there last season.

Individuals such as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, among others, were simply incapable of producing the physical dominance they exerted at their peaks, and it made Liverpool painfully easy to bypass in the middle of the park.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been the standout signing so far, making a world of difference in his right-sided No.8 role, but Alexis Mac Allister has also done well, Ryan Gravenberch is a footballer of huge promise and Wataru Endo looks like a solid squad player.

It could be that Liverpool focus more on different areas of the pitch in January, with a centre-back who can also thrive as a left-back reportedly seen as a key position to focus on. Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio continues to be linked with a move to Anfield, while Wolves ace Rayan Ait-Nouri is another who has emerged as a potential Reds transfer target.

As mentioned, Klopp's midfield has been transformed, but it still looks as though they could be pursuing another player there, however, following a fresh claim.

Liverpool could hijack Khephren Thuram

According to a new update from Tutto Juve in Italy [via The Boot Room], Liverpool are still interested in signing Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, as was the case during the summer transfer window.

Serie A pair Juventus and Inter Milan are also keen on acquiring the signature of the Frenchman, but the Reds will be the favourites to snap him up if Nice keep their €40-50 million (£34.7-£43.4m) asking price the same. The two Italian powerhouses seemingly believe they will lose out if that price tag does not drop because the Reds, namely FSG, have more funds available.

For much of the summer window, it really did look as though Thuram was likely to head to Liverpool, but the move never materialised and others came in instead. While the aforementioned new Reds heroes have made a massive impact this season, providing so much energy and guile, and helping Klopp's men sit nicely in the thick of a Premier League title race, they should still look to make a move for the Nice star, either in January or next summer.

Khephren Thuram in Ligue 1 this season Total Pass completion rate 89.6% Dribbles per game 1.5 Tackles per game 1.3 Key passes per game 1.3 Clearances per game 1.1

The price tag being discussed is far from high, considering the long-term potential of the 22-year-old, and former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has spoken highly of Thuram after being a teammate of his at Nice, calling him "very dangerous" and a "very strong dribbler of the ball". He could make Klopp's midfield options even more fierce.