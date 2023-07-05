Fulham have set their sights on Leeds United striker Rodrigo this summer but face stiff competition from Saudi Arabian side Al Rayyan, according to journalist Bruno Andrade.

Who are Fulham signing?

It's been a summer of transfer links for manager Marco Silva as the Whites, following a successful first campaign back in the top flight, aim to strengthen their ranks.

As a result of last season's impressive performances in parts, major clubs across England could look to poach a few key Fulham players, most notably the likes of Joao Palhinha and Antonee Robinson.

The former could apparently command over £90 million to sign as Fulham set a marquee price tag, and if any side decide to pay in and around that figure, some of the funds could be re-invested into Silva's squad.

There are no shortage of players linked with a move to Craven Cottage, including Southampton star James Ward-Prowse, Japan international Ao Tanaka, Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres, Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu and Roma centre-back Ibanez in recent weeks.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will also be made available for just £15 million, a development which has apparently sparked Fulham's interest in the Englishman.

Rodrigo, who starred for Leeds last season, is now also on Fulham's radar as Gyokeres apparently nears a move to Sporting Lisbon.

The Spaniard was heralded as Leeds' player of the season last year by members of the media like The Athletic's Phil Hay, with Silva eyeing a move.

However, Saudi Arabian side Al Rayyan are looking to continue this growing summer trend of players making the move away from Europe to the Middle East.

Al Rayyan are confident they can Rodrigo, but according to journalist Andrade of UOL Esporte, Fulham are still pose a very real threat.

How many goals did Rodrigo score last season?

The 32-year-old finished 2022/2023 as Leeds' top scorer in the English top flight, standing out as their star player with 13 goals and one assist (WhoScored).

No other Leeds player managed more attempts at goal per than Rodrigo either, making him a credible alternative to Aleksandr Mitrovic in the Fulham forward line (WhoScored).

Hay, writing for The Athletic, also praised his attitude and demeanor during Leeds' scrap against the drop - saying Rodrigo looked up for the fight.

"The noticeable thing about Rodrigo this season is that he has looked game for the scrap," said Hay.

"His attitude and body language have been more feisty and, as much as it is possible to do this when results are imploding around him, he has looked like a forward who is ‘having himself’, a forward who expects to score."

Meanwhile, former Whites striker Noel Whelan branded the forward "very invaluable" last year, with reports suggesting Rodrigo has a meagre £3 million release clause in his deal after Leeds' relegation.

This could certainly be a price more than worth paying.