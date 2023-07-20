Fulham are the "most serious" side interested in signing Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne this summer, according to reports.

Who will Fulham sign?

Marco Silva's side are still yet to confirm an official signing this summer as we slowly approach the beginning of August, a face which may worry some of the club's supporters.

Fulham enjoyed a solid first campaign back in the top flight after sealing promotion from the Championship in 2022, but if they don't build upon that success this window, next season could come as concerning.

Strengthening in key departments is a necessity for every serious Premier League side this summer but Silva's men are yet to do so, despite the plethora of links to players both abroad and domestically.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, USA international Sergino Dest, Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, Roma defender Roger Ibanez and Man United's Fred have all been linked with moves to Craven Cottage in the last month - yet these haven't materialised thus far.

Fulham's manager is also stalling on signing a new contract with just 12 months remaining on his current deal, so this next year could well be crucial in determining the club's long-term ambitions.

It's clear the west Londoners are attempting to strengthen their ranks but have been unlucky so far, and according to reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella of The Evening Standard, they hold a very firm interest in Castagne.

The Belgium international, who featured at last year's World Cup in Qatar, is also attracting attention from both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace but it is Fulham who are "most serious".

Kinsella wrote for The Standard:

"Fulham appear to be the club most seriously interested in the versatile full-back but no club is currently in advanced talks for the defender.

"Silva has seen defenders Cedric Soares and Layvin Kurzawa return to their parent clubs after loan spells.

Kenny Tete’s future is also not fully secured with Premier League rivals currently eyeing up a move."

How good is Timothy Castagne?

The 33-cap defender is a very experienced head, having played in a host of major tournaments for Belgium, including three different World Cups and a European Championship.

Castagne was also a regular for Leicester last season, proving undroppable under both Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith. The 27-year-old started 36 league games, scoring two goals and providing three assists, and he also comes as a very versatile option.

Castagne can play in a host of different positions, including across the entire defensive backline at both centre-back and full-back. The former Atalanta star is also able to operate on either the right or left flank, making him an enticing option for Silva (WhoScored).

Former Leicester boss Rodgers, speaking after the Foxes signed Castagne in 2020, heaped praise on the player's speed and work ethic.

“I’ve watched Timothy Castagne for a number of years – he fits the profile of how I want to work," said Rodgers.

"He’s fast, non-stop running – he wants to score but he can defend – good composure. He’s a brilliant signing for us. He’ll prove to be a really good asset for us.”