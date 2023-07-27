Fulham will sign another "big-money" forward after Raul Jimenez, provided Aleksandar Mitrovic completes his move to Saudi Arabia.

What's the latest Fulham transfer news?

Following weeks of little activity at the start of this summer window, reports in the last fortnight highly suggest that the Whites are starting to make formal moves for targets.

Marco Silva's side are chasing a left-footed central defensive star, as mainstay defender Tosin Adarabioyo attracts rival interest from the Premier League.

The Cottagers are believed to be in very advanced talks to sign Calvin Bassey from Ajax, while Southampton's Mohammed Salisu has also been at the centre of Fulham negotiations.

However, renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that only one of the aforementioned duo will come to Craven Cottage - if a move is indeed agreed.

Another glaring issue Silva must resolve in the market is up front, which they already have done in part by putting pen to paper on a deal for Jimenez.

The Mexico international striker has joined Fulham, coming amid Mitrovic's agitated push to Saudi Arabia. The Serbia forward has even reportedly vowed to never to play for Silva again, coming after Fulham placed a £52 million price tag on his head.

"It's not the ideal situation, I have to tell you. Not because he received an offer, it's the situation about himself," said Silva on Mitrovic recently.

"As you know, he's not going to play tomorrow, he didn't play last Wednesday. He's not working properly with his team mates and when I say this is not the ideal scenario, this is the situation.

"When it's out of my control as a manager, this is not something that concerns me, but I would like to have a different scenario in that situation ... Sometimes you have individual decisions that is for them to take care of."

As their star striker from last season pushes to make his move to the Middle East, Fulham are planning for life without him behind-the-scenes.

Despite bringing in Jimenez, Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke have an interesting claim and say the North American isn't a like-for-like replacement for Mitrovic.

Instead, Fulham will "sign a further big-money forward" should Mitrovic get the green-light to leave west London.

This is looking increasingly likely, as Al-Hilal are apparently set to return with a £52 million bid for the want-away 28-year-old.

Silva is personally very keen to add attacking reinforcements, even before the Mitrovic saga started to come into effect.

Which striker could Fulham sign?

After Jimenez, there are few links with capable top flight forwards, but in the last month there have been reports of Fulham showing an interest in Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah.

The 24-year-old, who bagged four goals in 30 league games over 2022/2023, came in as a capable deputy for Gabriel Jesus at one point last campaign - going on a brief scoring run and starting nearly every game from late December to mid-February (Transfermarkt).

Indeed, Nketiah could be credible candidate given he's already in London, not to mention all the competition for starting places at Arsenal.

He may well decide a move to Craven Cottage could be beneficial for his career.