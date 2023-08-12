BBC journalist Shamoon Hafez has shared an update on former Wolves and Barcelona winger Adama Traore's potential move to Fulham.

Who will Fulham sign?

Manager Marco Silva has seen two major signings come through the door this summer, with defender Calvin Bassey and striker Raul Jimenez joining the club this summer.

Bassey, after a standout season with Ajax in the Eredivisie last term, signed for around £18.2 million while Jimenez opted to swap Wolves for west London.

However, Fulham's manager has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the club's transfer business overall, candidly admitting they still need to strengthen in a number of key areas.

Silva says they're short on full-backs and options out wide, and with the new season starting today with a trip away to Everton, Fulham are running out of time to reinforce their squad.

“Unfortunately, we need many still. We have some important players injured,” he said last week.

“I hope they can come sooner. We have just two full backs, we need a midfielder too and we have just two wingers so we need another two wingers.

“We have completed our central defenders. I needed these players 15 days or 20 days ago, not now.”

Ex-Fulham transfer target Fred has completed a move to Turkey, dealing a blow to their hopes of signing a midfielder before deadline day, but they have been linked with many wide players recently.

The likes of Everton winger Demarai Gray and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi stand out as just some of the high profile names, with ex-Wolves star Traore now firmly on their radar.

That is according to The BBC and Hafez, who claim Traore is now considering an offer to join Fulham. The 27-year-old, who spent a portion of 2021/2022 on loan at Barca, left Wolves upon the expiry of his contract in June.

Traore is now a free agent and readily-available for hire, but Fulham are not the only competitors for a Bosman deal, as clubs in Saudi Arabia are also circling.

How good is Adama Traore?

The winger, who former Spurs boss Antonio Conte was once desperate to sign for Tottenham, could now move to Fulham for nothing.

Traore was once highly sought-after with some reports claiming Wolves valued him at around £50 million. The attacker, during his arguably best season at Molineux, was a seriously exciting dribbler.

According to WhoScored, Traore averaged a very impressive five successful take-ons per 90 in the final third over 2019/2020 - a season which also saw him bag four goals and nine assists.

These numbers indicate there is a real player to be had, when Traore is at his best, with former Leeds striker Noel Whelan calling him a "match-winner" to Football Insider.

"When you’re talking about signing game-changers and match-winners from the bench, wow, Traore is the perfect fit,” said Whelan.

He can produce something from nothing. That’s the excitement about him – the unknown, the power, the way he can drive past players and brush them off.

“He’s proven in the last few years now that he’s not just a one-trick pony. There never used to be any end product to his game, but now he’s improved that. He picks the best pass a lot more often now."