Ryan Taylor of The Daily Express has shared a promising update on Fulham and their attempts to sign Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi before deadline day.

Who will Fulham sign?

Marco Silva's side, despite rushing to make late summer signings, have enjoyed a fairly solid start to the new Premier League campaign with a win, draw and one loss from their opening three top flight encounters.

Fulham caused a Carabao Cup upset on Tuesday evening too, having knocked high-flying Tottenham out of the Carabao Cup second round on penalties, with Tete scoring the decisive spot-kick to send his side through.

The Whites' impressive 2-2 draw away to Arsenal last weekend, courtesy of a dramatic late equaliser from star midfielder Joao Palhinha, also showed there is something to build upon for 2023/2024.

However, with just days of the summer transfer window remaining, Fulham appear to be scrambling for late deals after already sealing moves for Calvin Bassey, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Timothy Castagne.

The latter defender's arrival has particularly excited Fulham vice chairman Tony Khan, who said the Belgian will bring star quality and versatility to Silva's squad.

"I'm excited to welcome Timothy Castagne to Fulham," said Khan (via The BBC).

"He's a versatile and very talented defender with great experience in the Premier League and international competition for Belgium.

"I'm pleased that Timothy has committed to a four-year contract with us, and we believe that he'll be an excellent addition to Marco's squad."

Fulham are now also believed to be closing in on a late move to bring Sevilla striker Lucas Ocampos to Craven Cottage, with The Telegraph claiming a deal has been agreed between the clubs.

After the possible signing of Ocampos, it is expected that the west Londoners will be one of the more busy clubs in the last gasp stages of this transfer window.

Iwobi, who starred for Everton at points last season, is another player they're chasing and reporter Taylor of The Express has shared a fairly promising update on their pursuit.

Taking to X, the journalist claims a Fulham move for the 63-cap Nigeria international "looks likely" with Fulham in talks over a late deal.

However, Taylor also urged some caution, as there is another English side who remain interested in taking Iwobi from Goodison Park.

"Fulham in talks to sign Alex Iwobi on permanent deal from Everton," he wrote.

"Toffees have failed to reach agreement with 27-year-old over new contract & current deal expires in summer of 2024. Move looks likely but there is interest from another PL side."

How good is Alex Iwobi?

The 27-year-old started all 38 league matches for Everton last term and starred as one of their best-performing players per 90, according to WhoScored.

Bagging two goals and seven assists in that time, Iwobi also made more key passes per match than any other of his teammates - standing out as a true attacking threat.

Speaking late last year, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson praised Iwobi's form at the time in an interview with Football Insider.

“I like his versatility," said Robinson.

“His performances have been outstanding. He’s shown that he can play off the left, off the right, he can play centrally.

“I think you can see that Frank Lampard is getting the best out of him right now.

“He’s playing some of the best football of his career right now.”