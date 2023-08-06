Everton winger Demarai Gray appears determined to seal a move to Fulham this summer as reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano shares what he's heard.

Who will Fulham sign?

So far, the Whites have sealed two major singings for manager Marco Silva as they look to build upon their successful first full campaign back in the Premier League.

Defender Calvin Bassey, who excelled for Ajax last season and enjoyed a fine Europa League run with Rangers the campaign prior, has signed for a fee in and around £20 million.

Meanwhile, Mexico international striker Raul Jimenez has put pen to paper on a move to Fulham, and could help to fill the void left by the potentially departing Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Serbian, who has been pushing for a move to Saudi Arabia this window, is one big name who looks like he could well leave Craven Cottage.

"It's not the ideal situation, I have to tell you. Not because he [Mitrovic] received an offer, it's the situation about himself," Silva told reporters last month.

"As you know, he's not going to play tomorrow, he didn't play last Wednesday. He's not working properly with his team mates and when I say this is not the ideal scenario, this is the situation.

"When it's out of my control as a manager, this is not something that concerns me, but I would like to have a different scenario in that situation ... Sometimes you have individual decisions that is for them to take care of."

Reinforcements may well be required if Mitrovic does seal an exit before deadline day, considering he was one of Fulham's most potent attacking players last season.

Gray, who has been at the centre of Fulham transfer talks recently, is one player who could join the club this month as renowned transfer reporter shares an update.

The journalist, taking to X, formerly Twitter, says Gray only wants to join Fulham this summer and continues to miss training as a result of his exit push. Both Everton and the Whites remain locked in talks to reach an agreement.

"Demarai Gray only wants Fulham move," wrote Romano.

"He’s still not training with Everton squad as precaution while club are in talks to reach an agreement. Gray agreed personal terms days ago with Fulham; his contract expires in June 2024."

How good is Demarai Gray?

The 27-year-old scored four goals and registered a single assist in 33 appearances last term, but he did rank among Everton's best for shots at goal, key passes made and successful take-ons per 90 in the final third (WhoScored).

Gray has also been praised for some of his Goodison Park performances recently, with former Premier League star Rio Ferdinand calling him an "unbelievable" find.

“Demarai Gray’s the only one. Unbelievable find," said Ferdinand on his YouTube channel (via TBR) after Gray starred in an Everton loss.

"He’s the one, in recent weeks anyway. He hasn’t done it over the course of the whole season, but in recent weeks, he’s been the one. They need more."

Toffees boss Sean Dyche also said this on Gray: "He’s technically very good and he’s stronger than you think. I mean, he’s not a big figure but he is strong."