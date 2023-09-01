Journalist Charlotte Daly has shared an update on Fulham's transfer deadline day plans concerning Man United defender Eric Bailly.

Will Fulham sign anyone on deadline day?

Marco Silva's side have undergone a fairly solid start to the new season and this last week has displayed some real promise.

Indeed, a dramatic late equaliser from Joao Palhinha secured a 2-2 draw away to title-chasing Arsenal, while Fulham also knocked high-flying Spurs out of the Carabao Cup second round on penalties.

Deadline day, though, represents a significant opportunity to strengthen in key areas ahead of what will be a long and testing season in west London.

Star man Palhinha could also make a dramatic late move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, according to reports today, meaning Fulham have been linked with replacements.

They saw an approach for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg rejected, ultimately due to the player's apparent unwillingness to join, while they have also been looking at Man United's Scott McTominay.

Defence is another area of the squad Silva could look to strengthen before the 11pm cut off tonight, leading to their apparent late interest in signing Bailly from Old Trafford.

The Ivory Coast international, who spent the 2022/2023 campaign on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille, is currently out-of-favour under Erik ten Hag.

Bailly has racked up nearly half a century of appearances for his country, but at club level, he's been slightly less fortunate. Injury problems have arguably thwarted his Man United career in parts, and now Fulham could offer him a last gap way out.

Daly, speaking on the Daily Mail's live stream (as transcribed by TBR), says the Whites have made a late bid to sign Bailly from United.

Indeed, it is believed the offer comes in the form of a two-year deal for the 29-year-old. However, Daly also explains that Fulham want him to leave Manchester on a free transfer.

“I’ve just been handed two pieces of news so I will just run through those," explained the reporter.

Fulham have made an offer to take Manchester United defender Eric Bailly on a two-year deal, but they want him to leave on a free transfer."

Little else is said on United's response to the proposal, but it appears Fulham are keen pending the right conditions.

What's been said about Eric Bailly?

Rumoured to be on around £100,000-per-week, Bailly's career has arguably stagnated somewhat, but perhaps a fresh opportunity down south could be what he needs.

Former Man United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer, addressing the media back in 2021, also heaped praise on the defender's immense character behind-the-scenes.

Speaking after a performance against Aston Villa around two years ago, Solskjaer said:

“He’s had such a difficult time with injuries. He’s such a likeable man. In that dressing room, everyone wants to see him succeed. We know how important he can be for us and tonight he was immense.”

Bailly's experience in the English top flight, and internationally for the Ivory Coast, could be a major draw for Fulham and potentially do-able deal - as United presumably look to shift unwanted players.