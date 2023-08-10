Renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared what he's heard on Fulham and their talks for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Who will Fulham sign next?

So far, the west Londoners have sealed moves for both defender Calvin Bassey, who signed from Ajax for £18.2 million, and Mexico international striker Raul Jimenez.

The opening weekend of the new season is soon upon Fulham, with manager Marco Silva's side set to face off against Everton on Saturday.

With just a few weeks of the transfer window remaining, and deadline day on September 1, it is vital that Fulham strengthen in key areas and Silva has publicly urged his club to do more business.

“Unfortunately, we need many still. We have some important players injured,” he said to the press last month.

“I hope they can come sooner. We have just two full backs, we need a midfielder too and we have just two wingers so we need another two wingers.

“We have completed our central defenders. I needed these players 15 days or 20 days ago, not now.”

Bearing this in mind, Fulham will be eager to add to Silva's ranks before time runs out, leading to their links with Man United midfielder Fred, Monaco full-back Ismail Jakobs and, of course, Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi.

The former Bayer Leverkusen loanee appears to not be in Mauricio Pochettino's plans moving forward and spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga.

Hudson-Odoi, who is rumoured to be on around £180,000-per-week, could well leave Stamford Bridge this summer and Fulham have been one of the sides most heavily linked.

There have even been reports that the winger is could be open to joining them this summer with reliable journalist Romano now sharing an update on X.

The reporter says Fulham are pushing to seal an agreement this week, in some good news for supporters, with Chelsea "clear" that Hudson-Odoi can leave the club.

He joins the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech as the other players who will not be part of Pochettino's project moving forward.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi," wrote Romano.

"Still training at Chelsea but Fulham are pushing to make the deal happen this week. Chelsea have been clear: CHO, Lukaku and Ziyech are not part of the club."

How good is Callum Hudson-Odoi?

The 22-year-old, despite struggling to consistently make his mark in recent seasons, still has bags of potential as a young player with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard singing his praises in 2019.

Lampard, speaking to the media, tipped Hudson-Odoi to be "huge" whilst saying he can be an "incredible" player.

“I know what a player he is," said Lampard to the press.

"He can be an incredible player and he has improvement to make and I want to work with him to do it. But for that he needs to stay longer at the club and of course that then goes to a decision between him and the club itself. I can see him being a huge player for us.”

While he hasn't exactly become a huge player for Chelsea, perhaps what Hudson-Odoi needs is a fresh start on the other side of west London.