Fulham are expected to open talks over the signing of versatile Fenerbache defender Ferdi Kadioglu, according to reports out of Turkey.

Who will join Fulham this summer?

As per recent rumours, the Whites and manager Marco Silva are getting busy in identifying transfer targets ahead of what will be a crucial 2023/2024 season.

Fulham comfortably avoided relegation last time round and even contended for Europe following a first full campaign back in the Premier League.

Silva's side wish to upgrade key areas of the squad, defensively, in midfield and further forward, with Man United midfielder Fred, Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne, Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres and Norwich full-back Max Aarons.

Fulham star Joao Palhinha, after his own exceptional debut season in England, is said to be a man in demand as well with Man United, Liverpool and West Ham all eyeing up a move for the £90 million man.

It appears there could be a flurry of both incomings and outgoings at Craven Cottage this summer window, and according to Turkish-Football sources, they have their eyes on Kadioglu of Fenerbache.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped for Turkey's national team, is a player attracting serious interest from Silva and co with Fulham scouts running the rule over him recently.

Most interestingly, club chiefs have been impressed with some of his performances, and it is expected that formal Fulham talks to sign the player will take place.

This is after Fenerbache were contacted by the west London side, and if they can find middle ground on price, it is believed they will commence negotiations.

Who is Ferdi Kadioglu?

Kadioglu is described as a versatile right-back option, who can play on either flank, at wing back and even the winger positions.

Only Attila Szalai played more top flight minutes than the young defender last season, showcasing what an indispensable asset he is for Fenerbache.

During that time, Kadioglu chipped in with three goals and four assists, completing the 22/23 campaign as one of Fenerbache's best-performing players per 90 according to WhoScored.

The Turk also averaged their joint-highest rate of tackles per 90 at the back, with Emre Sarigul, founder of Turkish-football.com, tipping him to a success way back in 2020.