Fulham are "on pole" for the signing of Fiorentina centre-back Igor Julio, and he is believed to be on closing in on an exit from his club, according to journalist Dimitri Conti.

Who could join Fulham this summer?

Marco Silva's side enjoyed a successful first campaign back in the Premier League last season, finishing in the top half and above the likes of west London rivals Chelsea.

They were even contending for a European spot at one point but fell just short with the likes of Aston Villa, Liverpool and Brighton beating them to Europa League and Conference League qualification places.

It was a promising season for Fulham and one which has resulted in plenty of interest in their key assets, with midfield star Joao Palhinha attracting interest from Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Man United.

Meanwhile, it is believed Silva wishes to reinforce his squad this summer as the domestic window officially opens today.

Gil Vicente striker Fran Navarro, for instance, is reliably believed to be of interest to Fulham with Man United duo Harry Maguire and Fred also on their radar.

It has also been mentioned that Fulham are plotting a move for Austria international and Wolfsburg star Patrick Wimmer, as they are with Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Another player they have been linked with is Igor, with reporter Conti sharing an update in a piece for TUTTOmercatoWEB.

According to his information, a major overhaul could occur at Fiorentina this summer as the future of manager Vincenzo Italiano appears to be resolved.

La Viola reached two major cup finals last season, but that apparently won't stop some players seeking pastures new, with Igor being one of them.

Conti says his suitcase is "already in hand", meaning he is on the verge of leaving, and Fulham are "on pole" to bring him to England.

The Whites are apparently favourites for his signing as they seek to build upon last season's brilliant efforts.

Who is Igor?

The Brazilian was one of Fiorentina's key defensive players last season - ranking in their top three for tackles made, interceptions and clearances completed per 90 in the Italian top flight (WhoScored).

He also sits sixth in their squad for most Serie A minutes played, and with just over 12 months remaining on his deal, Fulham could get him for a fairly reasonable price.

The left-footed centre-back is also still just 25-years-old, meaning he has many years at top level still feasilbly ahead of him.