Fulham have joined the race to sign Monaco full-back Ismail Jakobs after manager Marco Silva admitted they need more cover in that area.

Who will Fulham sign?

The Whites have officially confirmed two major summer signings so far, but with time running out, they will need to move for other targets fairly quickly.

Calvin Bassey, after a brilliant season at Ajax last term, has joined Fulham in an £18.2 million deal and his experience will be invaluable - especially after his run to the Europa League final with Rangers in 2022.

Meanwhile, star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is apparently pushing for a move away, with Mexico international striker Raul Jimenez coming in to potentially replace him.

"It's not the ideal situation, I have to tell you. Not because he received an offer, it's the situation about himself," said Silva on Mitrovic last month.

"As you know, he's not going to play tomorrow, he didn't play last Wednesday. He's not working properly with his team mates and when I say this is not the ideal scenario, this is the situation."

Meanwhile, Silva has also admitted that Fulham have a shortage of full-back options, as well as wingers, and the need for a new central midfielder.

“Unfortunately, we need many still. We have some important players injured,” he said.

“I hope they can come sooner. We have just two full backs, we need a midfielder too and we have just two wingers so we need another two wingers.

“We have completed our central defenders. I needed these players 15 days or 20 days ago, not now.”

After Silva's admission on their full-back shortage, The Daily Mail now claim that they have joined the race for Senegal international wing-back Jakobs.

The Mail relay this does come after Silva addressed the need for a new full-back, with Fulham now holding a keen interest in the 23-year-old.

Forest are another top flight side to have been targeting Jakobs but the Whites are now also contending for the African's signature.

Jakobs, who featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last year, has long been admired by Fulham, even as far back as his Cologne days before he joined Monaco.

Antonee Robinson is Fulham's only available left-back option right now, so the defender would come in to shore up that weakened position.

Jakobs, a highly versatile player, is also capable of being deployed further up the left flank in another incentive to move.

Who is Ismail Jakobs?

The full-back signed for Monaco from Cologne in 2021, where he has gone on to make 80 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side.

Jakobs has racked up eight assists in that time, adding to his tally of four goals and four assists in in 47 appearances whilst he was at Cologne (Transfermarkt).

However, one thing Silva may want to watch out for is his disciplinary record, as former Monaco manager Phillippe Clement dropped Jakobs for that reason last campaign.

"Jakobs was fined for something that will remain internal," said the Belgian.

"It’s clear that it wasn’t good. He understood that. It’s done, but he won’t be part of the squad [against Toulouse]."