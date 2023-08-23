Fulham are eyeing a late move for versatile Leicester City defenderTimothy Castagne as Sky Sports share details out of Craven Cottage.

Who will Fulham sign?

The 2022/2023 season represented a real success for Marco Silva, as his side comfortably swerved relegation and even contended for a Europe over a large period of the campaign.

Fulham even finished above west London rivals Chelsea and sealed a place in the top half, giving the Whites a solid foundation to build upon this term.

How they tackle the remaining summer transfer window, which concludes in just nine days, will be a crucial factor to their success. Silva's men, though, have signed just three players so far.

Defender Calvin Bassey swapped Ajax for Fulham in a deal worth £18.2 million, while Mexico international striker Raul Jimenez joined from Wolves and winger Adama Traore signed as a free agent.

Silva, speaking to the media earlier this month, candidly admitted that he needs his club to make more signings before September 1 particularly at full-back and other areas.

"Unfortunately, we need many still. We have some important players injured,” Silva said.

“I hope they can come sooner. We have just two full backs, we need a midfielder too and we have just two wingers so we need another two wingers.

“We have completed our central defenders. I needed these players 15 days or 20 days ago, not now.”

The departure of star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi side Al-Hilal also means Fulham may need to scour the market for a replacement, with Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun now heavily linked.

In terms of new winger, talks for Chelsea ace Callum Hudson-Odoi have stalled, and it is currently unclear who they're targeting as an alternative.

The full-back chase is another crucial factor for Silva, but according to Sky Sports, they have set their sights on a late move for Castagne of Leicester.

The Belgium international, who featured at last year's World Cup in Qatar, has dropped to the Championship with Leicester and we presume he could be open to a Premier League return.

Sky claim Fulham are targeting Castagne as we approach the final week of this summer window, and it is claimed that talks have already been held with the Foxes.

The 27-year-old is yet to feature under Leicester boss Enzo Maresca this season, putting his future into some question, and this could well be an opportunity for Fulham to pounce.

How good is Timothy Castagne?

If Silva wishes to reinforce his right-back area with experience and quality, Castagne may well be the right man.

According to WhoScored, the former Atalanta star was an untouchable for Leicester in the top flight last season, having featured more regularly than any other member of their squad over 22/23.

Castagne ranked among their best-performers by average match rating that year (WhoScored), with his versatility coming as another big draw.

Indeed, the defender can play anywhere across the defence, at centre-back or full-back, not to mention further out wide.

Former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking after his side completed a deal for Castagne in 2020, revered the player for his speed and application.

"I’ve watched Timothy Castagne for a number of years – he fits the profile of how I want to work," said Rodgers.

"He’s fast, non-stop running – he wants to score but he can defend – good composure. He’s a brilliant signing for us. He’ll prove to be a really good asset for us.”