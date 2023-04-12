Fulham have held 'informal contacts' with agents over the potential signing of FC Porto star Mateus Uribe on a free transfer, according to reports.

Who could Fulham sign this summer?

It's been a brilliant first season back in the Premier League for manager Marco Silva and Whites supporters, having arguably surpassed all expectations overall whilst securing a solid mid-table position.

However, in the last two months, a real concern for Silva and co will be Fulham's drop in form - with their last league win coming against Brighton in mid-February.

Since then, barring an FA Cup victory at home to Leeds, Fulham have lost their last four top-flight matches - succumbing to defeats against Brentford, Arsenal, Bournemouth and West Ham.

In that time, they've conceded nine goals and scored just three - potentially highlighting Silva's need for reinforcements next season as some cracks start to show.

In the last few months, Fulham have been linked with moves for Roma defender Chris Smalling, Sheffield United star Sander Berge, Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech and now Uribe.

Sharing news on the latter man, who is set to leave Porto for free as things stand, Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (via Sport Witness) claim Fulham have held 'informal contacts' over the 32-year-old with his representatives.

According to the outlet, it is believed that Uribe has been waiting for the right move as he ponders life beyond the Primeira Liga. His agents have two potential destinations in mind, Fulham and Atletico Madrid, and both clubs are apparently 'top of his preferences'.

The midfielder is seemingly open to a Craven Cottage move, though a renewal with Porto apparently isn't ruled out, either.

What could Uribe bring to Fulham?

The South American ace, who has turned out for his native Colombia 45 times at international level, could bring both solidarity and experience to Silva's midfield.

Enjoying a decorated career, Uribe boasts 15 trophies to his name across spells at Porto, Club America in Mexico and Colombian giants Atlético Nacional.

Uribe could seemingly bring a winner's mentality to west London, and in terms of performances, the player has been important for Porto.

According to WhoScored, the midfield maestro ranks in Porto's top five for best-performing players by average match rating - all while making more interceptions per 90 than any of his teammates.

In terms of successful tackles, only Otavio possesses a higher average than Uribe, with these solid defensive numbers backing why Fulham have taken a keen interest.