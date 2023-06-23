Fulham are among the many sides "pushing" to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres and there is a "frenzy" for his signature, according to reports.

Who will join Fulham?

This summer transfer window is set to be a crucial one and may well determine if Marco Silva's side fall off or build upon their great 2022/2023.

Fulham enjoyed a successful first full campaign back in the top flight, securing a mid-table spot and even finishing above west London rivals Chelsea.

The Whites also contended for Europe over much of the campaign, but unfortunately, they were beaten to the punch by Brentford, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Portugal international and star player Joao Palhinha, as a result, is one of the few Fulham players attracting interest from top sides after their impressive campaign.

The price for Palhinha is set at £90 million as Liverpool, Man United and West Ham eye a move for him, with Silva determined not to lose his best players so easily.

Meanwhile, Fulham are said to be eyeing a host of new additions for various positions in the squad, with Man United midfielder Fred, Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne, Coventry City's Gyokeres and Norwich full-back Max Aarons all on their radar.

According to The Daily Mail and journalist Simon Jones, Fulham, West Ham, Wolves and Brentford are all "pushing to land" Gyokeres in particular this summer.

A fierce battle for his signature is well and truly on as a "frenzy" is sparked for the Sweden international, with Primeira Liga side Sporting Lisbon also keen to do a deal.

Coventry value Gyokeres at around £25 million, and with just 12 months remaining on his contract, there is serious interest from a host of clubs including Fulham.

Will Gyokeres leave Coventry?

Coventry owner Doug King, speaking to BBC CWR, suggests that the forward will not be leaving on the cheap.

"I'm feeling quite calm - and Viktor is still contracted to Coventry City," said King.

"It isn't up to Viktor Gyokeres to tell the club he's going somewhere for 50p. That is not how it works and won't happen in this situation.

"When a player moves, they have to agree their terms with a different club and the selling club have to agree a compensation package. If both of those don't work, then nothing will happen."

Scoring 21 goals and racking up 12 assists in 49 Championship appearances last year, Gyokeres has also been revered as a "very strong striker" by Slaven Bilic.