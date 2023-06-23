Fulham are now "serious contenders" to sign Southampton star James Ward-Prowse, and it is believed he is keen to make the move to Craven Cottage.

Who will join Fulham this summer?

Marco Silva is keen to make sufficient squad upgrades after a very successful first full campaign back in the Premier League.

Fulham secured an impressive mid-table finish and were never in any real danger of the drop. The Whites also contended for a European spot over much of the season, but were ultimately beaten to it by Brentford, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

As a result, star players of theirs like midfielder Joao Palhinha are attracting serious interest from the likes of West Ham, Liverpool and Man United - but Fulham won't be bullied and are set to demand around £90 million for his services.

When it comes to who Fulham could actually sign this summer, rumours have been circulating the past week involving United midfielder Fred, Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne, Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres and Norwich full-back Max Aarons.

Silva and club chiefs appear to be chasing options defensively, further forward and in the centre of midfield - with a new target in Ward-Prowse now coming to light.

According to the Belfast Telegraph and PA news agency, Fulham are "serious contenders" to sign the Englishman this window and could be in pole position above the likes of West Ham.

This is because Ward-Prowse actually favours a move to west London over the Hammers, who would come in as a replacement for Palhinha if he were to depart.

The Saints skipper is interested in making the move to Fulham, mainly because he sees Silva'a brand of football as the best fit for him as he seeks a route back into the top flight.

Who is James Ward-Prowse?

Ward-Prowse, as proven by his 22/23 performances at St. Mary's, is Southampton's star player.

As per WhoScored, the 28-year-old racked up 13 goal contributions and stood out as their best-performing player by average match rating.

Former Southampton manager Nathan Jones, speaking to the press, also called him "vital" last season.

"He’s vital, I like to get to know my captains and have a real relationship with them, a real personal relationship so they understand decisions we make," said Jones.

“Sometimes we’ll make tough decisions, out there tactical decisions, but he is one that takes everything on board and understands. You see how the group is."