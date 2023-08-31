Journalist Alex Crook has shared a very promising further update on Fulham and their attempts to sign Everton star Alex Iwobi before deadline day.

Marco Silva has been up front over his side's need to strengthen further before tomorrow's 11pm cut off, having previously expressed his need to add quality in certain areas.

So far, Fulham have sealed deals for Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore from Wolves, as well as defender Calvin Bassey who joined in an £18.2 million deal from Ajax. Belgium international defender Timothy Castagne has also joined from Leicester City the most recently, with the club's vice-chairman Tony Khan expressing his excitement at the signing.

"I'm excited to welcome Timothy Castagne to Fulham," said Khan (via The BBC).

"He's a versatile and very talented defender with great experience in the Premier League and international competition for Belgium.

"I'm pleased that Timothy has committed to a four-year contract with us, and we believe that he'll be an excellent addition to Marco's squad."

Fulham have been tipped to be one of the busier sides late in this transfer window, with Silva apparently eager to sign a striker to replace the departed Aleksandar Mitrovic, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, it's also been claimed that Arsenal's Rob Holding and Everton's Iwobi are of interest to Silva as well, with talkSPORT'S Crook sharing a promising update on the latter.

Fulham are apparently in pole position to sign the Nigeria international and the Toffees are very much open to selling. Iwobi has just one year left on his contract, and Sean Dyche needs funds to bolster his own squad.

“I think this (Iwobi to Fulham) has got legs,” Crook said live on talkSPORT (via Goodison News).

"Iwobi only has a year left on his contract. I think Everton obviously are trying to give Sean Dyche the resources to rebuild the squad if they can sell Iwobi. I think they are open to doing that.

“Talks have taken place. There are rumours of another Premier League club also interested in Iwobi, but I think at the moment, Fulham would be the frontrunners.”

How good is Alex Iwobi?

The 27-year-old won the Everton Players' Player of The Season Award last term, all while starring over 38 league matches as one of their best-performing players per 90, according to WhoScored.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford won their overall Player of The Season award by contrast, highlighting Iwobi as Everton's star outfielder.

Iwobi racked up two goals and seven assists in midfield from that time, making him an enticing option for Silva and co who are looking to add attacking quality.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson, speaking in an interview, also called the former Arsenal ace "outstanding" for some of his performances last term.

“I like his versatility," said Robinson to Football Insider.

“His performances have been outstanding. He’s shown that he can play off the left, off the right, he can play centrally.

“I think you can see that Frank Lampard is getting the best out of him right now. He’s playing some of the best football of his career right now.”

If Fulham can strike a late deal for the African ace, he could be a very astute signing.