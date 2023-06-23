Fulham are "trying to sign" Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka alongside Premier League rivals and "an agreement could be reached in the coming days", according to reports.

Who will join Fulham this summer?

The Whites, after a successful first full campaign back in the top flight, are reportedly looking to back manager Marco Silva with fresh faces and won't be letting their star players go for nothing.

Indeed, reports in the last few days have even suggested that Fulham are set to demand a lofty £90 million for star midfielder Joao Palhinha, coming as the likes of Man United, Liverpool and West Ham take interest.

The Portugal international was sensational under Silva last season, prompting his stock to rise dramatically, so Fulham chiefs certainly won't be letting him go on the cheap.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Fulham are after United midfielder Fred, with manager Erik ten Hag apparently willing to sanction his sale. The Brazilian, who has just over a year remaining on his current deal, is open to joining the west Londoners.

Elsewhere, but staying in midfield, Silva's side are attempting a move for Japan international Tanaka this summer but face a battle with West Ham.

That is according to German newspaper Rheinische Post, who claim both Fulham and the Hammers are "trying to sign" Tanaka and "an agreement could be reached in the coming days".

They also relay comments from Dusseldorf sporting director Klaus Allofs, who states that the 24-year-old could be eyeing a new opportunity.

"It was clear from the start which path Ao would like to go," said Allofs.

"The second division was not what he was looking for. But he didn't come to me either and said he really wanted to leave.

"If there's a situation that makes sense for both of you, then that's totally fine. If that doesn't work, he'll remain our player and do a good job."

Who is Ao Tanaka?

Over his 22 German second tier appearances for Dusselforf last season, Tanaka averaged their second-highest rate of tackles per 90 (WhoScored).

The defensive midfielder also featured at last year's 2022 World Cup, where he faced off against the likes of Germany and Spain in Group E of the tournament.

Avid watchers of the World Cup will remember him as the player who scored an historic winner in their 2-1 group stage win over Spain.

Indeed, Tanaka sealed all three points for his country and one of the shock results of Qatar midway through the second half.