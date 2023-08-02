Fulham have opened talks to sign Everton forward Demarai Gray as manager Marco Silva looks to reinforce his attacking options, according to The BBC.

Who will Fulham sign?

As we enter the final stretch of this summer transfer window, Silva's side are running out of time to make more major signings, having already sealed deals for both Raul Jimenez and Calvin Bassey.

The latter star joins from Ajax in a deal worth around £18.2 million, with the centre-back putting pen to paper on a four-year contract, while Mexico international striker Jimenez has swapped Wolves for Craven Cottage.

Fulham have been linked with a plethora of other names slowly heading towards deadline day. Indeed, central midfield is an area Silva could look to strengthen, with Man United's Fred and Fluminese star Andre among the targets.

The west Londoners enjoyed a solid 2022/2023 league campaign, comfortably avoiding relegation and securing a top half finish above cross-town rivals Chelsea. However, if they're to build upon that success, new signings are an absolute necessity.

As star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic pushes for a move away from Fulham, amid interest from Saudi Arabia, the club have been tipped to move for extra forward options.

One of those options could be Everton's Gray, as The BBC claim they've opened talks to sign the Jamaica international.

"Fulham are in talks to sign Jamaica international winger Demarai Gray from fellow Premier League side Everton," wrote the broadcast giant.

"Crystal Palace, Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas and clubs in Saudi Arabia have also been interested in signing Gray.

"But BBC Sport understands Gray's preference is a move to Fulham, who require reinforcements in attack. Former Leicester player Gray only recently returned to training after competing at the Concacaf Gold Cup."

The 27-year-old made 33 league appearances under both Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche last season, scoring four goals and notching one assist in the process.

How good is Demarai Gray?

Gray was indeed a regular at Goodison Park over 22/23 as the Toffees narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship.

His attacking stats make for solid reading, with the winger sitting in Everton's top three for attempts at goal, key passes completed and successful take-ons per 90 (WhoScored).

Gray has also been subject to praise from esteemed pundits, like former England international and Man United star Rio Ferdinand.

“Demarai Gray’s the only one. Unbelievable find," said Ferdinand on his YouTube channel (via TBR) after Gray starred in an Everton loss.

"He’s the one, in recent weeks anyway. He hasn’t done it over the course of the whole season, but in recent weeks, he’s been the one. They need more."

Meanwhile, Dyche also praised Gray for his influential performance during a 2-2 draw away to Nottingham Forest in March.

"He (Gray) was just someone who I thought could effect the game and he showed a strong workload, which is good for Dimi," said Dyche.

“He’s technically very good and he’s stronger than you think. I mean, he’s not a big figure but he is strong. I was pleased for him."

The attacker was arguably one of Everton's shining lights at certain points and he could be a good option for Fulham.