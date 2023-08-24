Fulham are now attempting a late move for Senegal international defender Ismail Jakobs as a report shares an update on transfer talks.

Who will Fulham sign?

Manager Marco Silva has watched three major signings come through the door so far.

Indeed, defender Calvin Bassey is perhaps the most notable of them, with Fulham putting pen to paper on an £18.2 million move to prise him away from Eredivisie giants Ajax.

Meanwhile, former Wolves duo Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore swapped Molineux for Craven Cottage thereafter, with the Whites attempting to strengthen before September 1.

Their trio of deals, though, isn't satisfactory enough from Silva's perspective - as the Fulham boss explained earlier this month that his side quite simply need to be doing more.

"Unfortunately, we need many still. We have some important players injured,” Silva said.

“I hope they can come sooner. We have just two full backs, we need a midfielder too and we have just two wingers so we need another two wingers.

“We have completed our central defenders. I needed these players 15 days or 20 days ago, not now.”

Fulham were chasing a deal to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to shore up that area of the squad, but according to reliable media sources, that move has stalled.

The west Londoners now also need a striker to replace the departed Aleksandar Mitrovic, as Silva's former star striker has made a move to the Saudi Pro League to join up with Al-Hilal - where he will partner Neymar going forward.

To succeed Mitrovic, it is reported that Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is of serious interest with talks ongoing, but they'll face some stiff competition from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Back to Jakobs and the full-back area, Fulham are apparently chasing the Senegalese, with a report from TEAMtalk sharing the latest on their pursuit.

Indeed, the outlet claims they're in ongoing talks to sign the African who featured at last year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and he is now a "top target" for Silva personally.

This comes as the full-back area is seen as a transfer "priority", with Leicester City star Timothy Castagne also on Fulham's radar heading into the September 1 deadline.

It's added that the Craven Cottage side are "determined" to win the race for Jakobs in particular, though, with with league rivals Nottingham Forest also in the hunt for his signature.

How good is Ismail Jakobs?

The 24-year-old has impressed at Monaco since his transfer from Cologne in 2021, making 41 appearances in all competitions last season.

Jakobs can contribute going forward, too, having registered eight assists in total throughout his total cameos in a Monaco shirt.

The left-back also managed four goals and four assists in 47 appearances whilst he was at Cologne (Transfermarkt), but his discipline behind-the-scenes has been flagged as an issue recently.

"Jakobs was fined for something that will remain internal," said former Monaco manager Phillipe Clement last season.

"It’s clear that it wasn’t good. He understood that. It’s done, but he won’t be part of the squad [against Toulouse]."