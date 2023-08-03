Fulham have opened their "first talks" to sign Hellas Verona defender Josh Doig, according to reports out of Italy.

Who will Fulham sign?

The Whites, after a solid first full campaign back in the Premier League, are gearing up for the start of next season with kick off just 11 days away.

Fulham travel to Goodison Park as they face off against Everton on August 12, with Marco Silva's side confirming two major signings this summer.

Mexico international striker Raul Jimenez was first through the door, completing a switch from Wolves, while Fulham soon followed that up with an £18.2 million deal to sign defender Calvin Bassey from Ajax.

We have now entered the final stretch of this transfer window and it appears Silva's side are not resting on their laurels, as they could still strengthen in midfield, with links surrounding Man United's Fred and Fluminese star Andre.

The BBC claimed this week that Fulham are also in talks to sign Jamaica international winger Demarai Gray from Everton, and it is believed he is keen on joining them over a move to Saudi Arabia.

Doig, who enjoyed a productive first full season at Hellas Verona following a 2022 switch from Hibs, is apparently on Fulham's radar too heading towards deadline day.

That is according to Italian journalist Domenico Pallara, who says that the Cottagers have "opened their first talks" to sign the 21-year-old.

Not much else is said beyond that but Doig's form has clearly impressed Fulham officials, with the Scotland Under-21 international making 22 Verona appearances last campaign, scoring two goals and assisting four others to boot.

Who is Josh Doig?

Doig signed for Verona in the summer of 2022 for around £3 million, having impressed for Hibs in Edinburgh over his 78 appearances across all competitions.

He put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Serie A side, with Hibs CEO Ben Kensell calling it a great deal.

"We had good but drawn-out conversations with Verona," said Kensell last year.

"This led to the perfect outcome for us and for Josh. We have received what is a really significant fee for this football club, money that will be reinvested into the first-team squad.

"This is a great example of what we want Hibs to be; a club that gives young, talented players a platform to shine before they generate substantial fees to re-invest into the club and the playing squad. This is how we will grow as a football club."

Doig has also been praised for his physicality, as explained by Hibs hero Lewis Stevenson in July last year.

"Josh has potential to go to the top level. He is 6 ft 3in, fast, strong," said Stevenson.

"Even just looking at him with his top off - without meaning to sound creepy - he looks like Ronaldo, with that kind of physique.

"He just is an athlete and that is half the battle nowadays. Everyone here wishes him all the best.

"It's nothing to do with me. He has done it all himself. He has been brilliant to work with. Look, I've given him little pointers here and there but he has done the hard work himself."