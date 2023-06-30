Leicester City are hoping to prise Fulham captain Tom Cairney away from the club this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Who could leave Fulham?

It's set to be a crucial summer transfer window at Craven Cottage with manager Marco Silva now hoping to build upon a successful first campaign back in the Premier League.

Fulham, quite comfortably, secured survival and another campaign in the big time - while also just missing out on qualification for European football.

Some of the Whites' star players, as a result, are said to be attracting interest from major clubs domestically. Perhaps most notably, midfielder Joao Palhinha is wanted at Man United, Liverpool and West Ham, but Fulham are set to fend off their advances by demanding upwards of £90 million (The Daily Mail).

The Portugal international may continue to be a talking point long into this summer, but according to other reports, he isn't the only Fulham star who could leave Craven Cottage.

Newcastle United and Marseille are currently pursuing a deal for left-back Antonee Robinson, with Fulham ready to let him leave given the defender is refusing to pen fresh terms (The Evening Standard).

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider and O'Rourke, another star who could depart west London is club captain Cairney.

Indeed, it is believed that the recently relegated Leicester are eyeing up a move for the Scotland international and wish to steal him away.

Cairney has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, with the Foxes hoping to lure him up north. He is a personal favourite of new Leicester manager Enzo Maresca, who wants him at the King Power Stadium.

The attacking midfielder struggled for consistent starts throughout 22/23, despite wearing the armband, but Silva has been full of praise for him regardless.

What's been said about Tom Cairney?

Speaking to the media last season, Silva expressed his admiration for Cairney, who he labelled a "top quality" player.

"Tom is always a player that can give us the calmness to start the game," said the Fulham boss (via The Independent).

"Even some moments under pressure he can give us what we need.

“Of course he knows I am pushing him to arrive in certain areas, to be between the lines. In some moments, first and second phase, we need players like him to start well, but when the game goes forward and we are in our defensive half, we need him to arrive in certain areas as well.

“Two great finishes, two great goals from him. Top quality player. We know his quality on the ball, everything that he can do."