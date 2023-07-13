Fulham and Nottingham Forest are "leading the chase" for exciting young Man City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Who will Fulham sign?

The west Londoners are yet to confirm an official signing this summer despite reports in the media linking them with a host of fresh faces over the last few weeks.

Marco Silva's side are fresh off the back of a positive first full campaign back in the top flight, coming after they secured promotion from the Championship last year.

Fulham contended for a European place and even finished above cross-town rivals Chelsea in the table, so Silva will be looking to build upon the many positives of that campaign.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, USA international Sergino Dest, Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, Roma defender Roger Ibanez and Man United's Fred have all been linked with moves to Craven Cottage recently.

Meanwhile, star Fulham players like Joao Palhinha won't be prised away by elite English sides so easily, with Silva and co set to demand around £90 million for him according to some reports in the media.

As clubs eye a move for defender Tosin Adarabioyo as well, it is believed Fulham are chasing the signing of a new central defender, leading to their links with the likes of Ibanez.

Another centre-half attracting Fulham's attention is Harwood-Bellis, with the 21-year-old playing a key role as England's Under-21s won their first European Championship in nearly 40 years recently.

The City starlet was a "star" of Burnley's promotion campaign during his loan spell last season, as explained by journalist Bailey in a column for 90min.

Expanding on his links to Fulham, Bailey claims they're "leading the chase" for Harwood-Bellis alongside league rivals Forest, with both sides emerging as front runners for his signature.

He has just one year left on his contract, which is due to expire in 2024, putting a host of clubs on red alert - including other potential suitors like Newcastle, West Ham and Burnley.

How good is Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

The exciting young defender lead England's U-21s to their first European title in decades.

Harwood-Bellis' stock is only rising, especially after his leading role for Burnley last campaign, with Man City legend and Clarets boss Vincent Kompany holding him in high esteem.

The Belgian heaped praise on Harwood-Bellis' "incredible" drive and insisted that he is only going to get better an better as the years go on.

"I've known Taylor [Harwood-Bellis] for a long time," said Kompany.

"So what everyone can see on the ball or what everyone can see when he goes into his challenges, I think his biggest quality, that is perhaps more difficult to see on the eye, is his leadership and his incredible drive and high standards.

"These kinds of players you can almost be certain are going to improve. Usually when a talent goes wrong it's because there's something mentally not right. With him he's got that more than anyone else. Wherever he is now, in two or three years time he will be a lot better."

City are apparently set to demand around £15 million for his services, a price tag which may well be worth considering given the youngster's obvious quality.