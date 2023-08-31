Fulham are attempting a late push to sign Chelsea defender Malang Sarr as journalist Santi Aouna shares what he knows on social media.

Who will Fulham sign?

The Whites are believed to be advancing in talks to sign midfielder Alex Iwobi from Everton, coming after Marco Silva's side also completed deals for Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Calvin Bassey and, most recently, defender

Timothy Castagne from Leicester City.

Fulham secured a solid mid-table finish last term, finishing above west London rivals Chelsea while comfortably swerving relegation back down to the Championship.

So far this term, Silva has overseen a mixed bag of results, but the last week has proved particularly fruitful. Indeed, Fulham managed to save a last gasp 2-2 draw from their trip to title contenders Arsenal, courtesy of a dramatic 87th minute equaliser from Joao Palhinha.

They also knocked high-flying Tottenham out of the Carabao Cup second round on penalties, showcasing the fact there is plenty to work with ahead of a long campaign.

However, they may also need to strengthen further, especially considering the likes of defender Tosin Adarabioyo and star man Palhinha have been linked with late window exits.

Talks are apparently going forward to sign Iwobi from Everton, as previoiusly mentioned, while Silva is also keen to add a striker to his ranks following the departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Adarabioyo's possible departure would free up space for another centre-back too, leading to their apparent interest in signing Sarr from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, could very well depart Stamford Bridge before the 11pm cut off on Friday night.

Sarr could be a "big opportunity" for many clubs this late in the window, according to Foot Mercato reporter Aouna, who has shared an update on X.

Indeed, the journalist claims both Fulham and Nottingham Forest are "pushing" to sign the Frenchman, and to add further incentive for Silva, Sarr could end up leaving for free.

"EXCL: Nottingham Forest and Fulham are pushing for Chelsea center-back Malang Sarr," wrote Aouna.

"Other clubs are also interested on the French player who could could leave the club for free. A big opportunity for many clubs."

Sarr is reported to be on around £120,000-per-week at Chelsea, presumably (and we're just speculating) motivating the club to sanction a free transfer.

How good is Malang Sarr?

The centre-back played 13 French top flight matches for Monaco last season, failing to establish himself as a regular, but he did manage their highest passing accuracy of 89.3%.

Sarr could come in as a capable ball-playing defender to reinforce Silva's ranks, with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel once heaping praise on the player.

"He played a good match again, very good — [I’m] very happy that he did so," Tuchel told Chelsea TV (via Tribuna) when asked about a Sarr performance against Tottenham.

"Like all the matches when we needed him, he was reliable, he was there.

"I have the feeling that he knows his role very clearly, he appreciates being in the team and when necessary, he steps up and shows he can be a strong teammate and a strong player."