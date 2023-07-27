Fulham have reached an agreement on personal terms with Benfica star Morato with Marco Silva's side expected to lodge a third bid "in the coming days".

Who will Fulham sign?

The Whites, after a successful first full campaign back in the Premier League, will now be looking to bolster their ranks further after officially completing a deal to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

The Mexico international's arrival comes as their first signing of this summer transfer window, boosting Silva in his attempts to reinforce the attacking area.

Fulham's star striker from last season, Aleksandar Mitrovic, is edging towards a move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia and there is a belief they'll pay his asking price of around £50 million.

Mitrovic himself has been agitating for a move to the Middle East, with the Serbian making it clear behind-the-scenes he wants to leave Craven Cottage.

Speaking on the matter recently, Silva admitted it was an unwelcome distraction to his pre-season preparations.

"It's not the ideal situation, I have to tell you. Not because he received an offer, it's the situation about himself," said Silva on Mitrovic recently.

"As you know, he's not going to play tomorrow, he didn't play last Wednesday. He's not working properly with his team mates and when I say this is not the ideal scenario, this is the situation.

"When it's out of my control as a manager, this is not something that concerns me, but I would like to have a different scenario in that situation ... Sometimes you have individual decisions that is for them to take care of."

As for other signings in key areas of the squad, Fulham are believed to be closing in on Calvin Bassey from Ajax, with the defender set for a medical after the west Londoners reached an £18 million agreement.

Elsewhere, the Cottagers are also eyeing up a move for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, with Fulham apparently pushing and in pole position for the Chelsea star.

While Bassey is edging nearer a move to Fulham, there are some reports that Benfica's Morato could join him.

Indeed, that is according to Sports Zone, who claim that the Brazilian has reached an agreement on personal terms with Fulham and a five-year contract.

Silva's side have already had two bids turned down for the 22-year-old, but there are suggestions a third will arrive "in the coming days".

Morato's representative, Giuliano Bertolucci, is apparently pushing for Benfica to let him join Fulham before the window shuts.

How good is Morato?

Called a "magnificent" centre-half by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, Morato only managed nine league appearances for Benfica last term and 14 the season before (WhoScored).

Each of those campaigns, though, he averaged an impressive passing accuracy of over 90 per cent whilst averaging over two clearances per 90 (WhoScored).

Still young, there is room for Morato to grow and improve in the English top flight, potentially as a back up before playing his way into Silva's plans.

While Bassey is close to joining the club, if Fulham were to sign two central defensive stars rather than one this window, it would be quite the statement of intent.